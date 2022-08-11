Get Yumi Nu’s Adorable Vacation Look

August is time for bonfires on the beach and making summer evenings last longer than they maybe should. SI Swimsuit model Yumi Nu has been spending some time this month on the beach with her grandmother, who took some seriously adorable pictures of the 2022 Swimsuit Issue cover girl.

Nu shared photos on IG of her beach look that was both classic yet cute. She wore a straw hat, pearl necklace and body chain while posing in front of the camera with a picturesque mountainous landscape behind her.

“my grandma took these 🍧<3 🌺🪷‼️” Nu captioned in her post.

Shop the Look:

We pulled items inspired by this beach look so that you can mimic Yumi Nu’s cool vibe. Start with this simple LSpace black bikini and Luv AJ body chain as a foundation, then dress it up with Chloe square sunnies, a Brixton straw hat and Missoma Pearl necklace.

We’re excited to see Nu is taking a much deserved rest after such a whirlwind of a few months.