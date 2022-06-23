Everything to Know About Hailey Bieber’s New Skincare Line Rhode

If there’s one thing many celebrities have in common, it’s their flawless skin. Yes, they have access to the best aestheticians for regular treatments and beauty products that can cost in the hundreds (or, frankly, more). But, unfortunately, that’s not in the cards for the average person. But Hailey Bieber is on a mission to change that with her debut skincare line, Rhode.

Last week the 25-year-old model – whose middle name is Rhode – unveiled the regimen that includes just five vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free products. Plus, it’s designed to be formulated to work on all skin types.

“We are a line of curated skincare essentials made with thoughtful intention,” Bieber wrote on Instagram. “Our formulas nourish your skin barrier to instantly give you dewy, delicious skin while improving its look and feel over time.”

She added, “We spent years working on our formulas with our skin board of dermatologists and chemists to ensure that every Rhode product restores, protects and nurtures your skin. Our formulas only use high-performance ingredients at efficacious levels. Each one is purposeful, non-sensitizing and chosen for its efficacy because a happy skin barrier is a glowy skin barrier.”

The products include a peptide glazing fluid called Glaze, a barrier restore sream and a peptide lip treatment in three flavors. When used together, your skin should be hydrated, smoother and softer. Or, as Bieber puts it, “My secret to dewy, delicious skin.” Best of all, you don’t have to break the bank to get the results as all the products are under $30.

Bonus: the brand will donate at least 1% of sales to support women (including non-binary, trans, non-cis and all women-identified persons) via the Rhode Futures Foundation. Plus, all the bottles, tubes and caps are made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials and can be recycled.

Not surprisingly, the line sold out within 48 hours. “The last 48 hours have felt like a dream,” wrote Bieber. “Thank you to everyone for supporting Rhode!”

And while the influencer was proud of her accomplishment, so was her husband, Justin Bieber.

“I am so proud of you, baby,” he wrote on Instagram. “No one knows the long hours of care and passion that you have put into building a skincare brand that is truly to serve the people . The most beautiful thing about you is your care to protect people with good ingredients that will help their skin to flourish like you did for me and my skin. PROUD IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT MY BEAUTIFUL GIRL! So many people are going to have beautiful Dewy skin because of your desire to give them access to the best! LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

The line has clearly made headlines in its first smash week, but it is now facing some backlash. A fashion brand with the same name has filed suit against Bieber for trademark infringement in U.S. District Court in New York City. In the complaint, the plaintiffs state that the model reached out four years ago asking to purchase the Rhode name (the request was declined). The two business owners are asking the court to block Bieber from using the Rhode name to avoid any confusion between their two companies.