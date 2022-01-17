How to Refresh Your Space to Beat Winter Blues

Photo courtesy of Modsy

Unfortunately, the excitement of the holidays is over, and the dead of winter is looming. This time of year can often bring feelings of fatigue, apathy and sadness. As the temperatures continue to drop and the grey days begin, it can feel like even more of a challenge to get out of bed in the morning. But according to interior design expert Alessandra Wood, vice president of style at Modsy, there are easy changes you can make to your interior space to beat your winter blues. Here are her top tips.

Layer Lights

“One of the most important things to have in your home is the right type of lighting to help you remain alert and refreshed as you’re working while it’s dark outside," says Wood. "The best way to do this is to layer lights in your space to control the amount of light and the level of brightness. Create ambiance with overhead lighting and layer in additional lamps, or turn off the overheads in favor of softer lighting. Opt for overhead lighting plus additional desk lighting if you're doing computer work while it's dark. To create an ambiance that celebrates the dark, dim the lights and use candles for dinner."

Photo courtesy of Modsy

Create a Workout Corner

"During the winter months, it can be hard to find the motivation to exercise or meditate because the cold and the days are darker for longer," she adds. "That's why it's important to carve out a spot for yoga, exercise or meditation to help you prioritize your well-being. Rearrange the layout in your space, so you have the perfect go-to exercise or meditation spot–think about an area just big enough for your yoga mat or a large pillow. If you have a designated well-being spot, your health and wellness will be top of mind and more accessible."

Add Extra Blankets

"Now is the time to layer on the blankets and swap out your duvet or comforter for an extra-plush one,” she says. “Consider a thicker fabric, such as velvet. This is the one season where you can actually achieve the layered hotel look without overheating in the process. The extra blankets and plush bedding will make your bed feel cloud-like, beckoning you to turn in extra early."

Photo courtesy of Modsy

Embrace the Hygge Spirit

"Inspired by Scandinavian countries that have an entire look and feel for the winter months, use the cold to get cozy, rest and recharge,” she suggests. “Channel your inner hygge spirit by lighting your fireplace (if you have one), filling your space with candles, pulling out a board game or puzzle, making a cup of tea or hot chocolate, wrapping yourself in a warm blanket, or turning down the overhead lights. Let your interiors be the comfy backdrop for you to unplug."

