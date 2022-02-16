Inside Brooks Nader’s Insane Birthday Getaway

Take one look at Brooks Nader’s Instagram and you’ll have instant FOMO. The model is an avid traveler so when it came time to celebrate her 25th birthday, she’d clearly be spending it in some fabulous place. And not only that, she had to get there in style. What was the destination of choice? The Mandarin Oriental, Canouan on St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Best of all, she brought followers along on the journey.

Nader started the trip on February 3, taking a private jet with her husband to the Caribbean nation, followed by a video from her ocean view room at the luxury hotel. Mandarin Oriental, Canouan only has 26 suites and 13 villas including over-water spa bungalows perfect for a relaxing getaway.

“Honey, I’m home,” she captioned the mini room tour.

Next up was lounging by the pool with a cocktail in hand and relaxing on the beach. The evening was topped off with dinner and drinks at Sandy Lane Yacht Club & Residences. Then, it was all about boating on Day 2 of the vacay.

The birthday girl shared photos of the insanely blue water, writing, “One of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen.” She even shared a fun movie fact that Pirates of the Caribbean was filmed at one of the jungle islands they passed.

With so many stunning islands to choose from for a visit, Nader revealed they had decided to go island-hopping for lunch to see as many beautiful locations as possible, writing, “It looks like a movie here” from one of their tropical stops.

The next day, Nader and her hubby decided to swap the sea for the mountains by going hiking. In fact, she dubbed it “the most incredible hike ever.” And it certainly was. You could see miles of crystal blue waters and lush green islands from the peak.

After the hike, the couple enjoyed lunch on the beach. “Is there anything better than fresh ceviche and tacos on the beach?” she captioned a picture of her delectable lunch.

On Nader’s actual birthday, her husband set up a surprise beach lunch on a private island followed by a massage in a glass-bottomed bungalow. That evening offered another unique private event, including a cocktail hour on the 13th hole of the golf course, followed by a romantic villa dinner.

As you can imagine, it was hard to leave such a beautiful place on the last day. “Does anyone else cry when they leave an epic vacay?” wrote Nader. “Because I did.”

Well, we can’t wait to follow along on the next trip!

