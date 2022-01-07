J.Lo’s Trainer Shares How to Stay Healthy When Traveling

If you’re anything like me, you’re always itching to plan your next getaway. But as much fun as it is to get away, travel can wreak havoc on your wellness regimen. Luckily, there are ways to stay healthy even when the resources and conveniences of home are not available. How? We chatted with J.Lo’s FlexIt trainer Johanna Sapakie during Miami Art Week (where she joined forces with beachfront haven Nautilus by Arlo to offer a week's worth of fitness programming) about her top tips for staying healthy on the go. Here's what she had to say.

Drink Water

“If you’re traveling on planes, the most important thing is to stay hydrated,” says Sapakie. "By the time that you’re thirsty, it’s too late! I like to add electrolyte tablets to my water, which is super easy because they’re portable. I don’t stay away from sodium when traveling as it helps the body retain water, but I do stay away from sugary, caffeinated and bubbly drinks.”





Stretch

“I like to stretch before and after planes,” she says. “Find time to touch my toes, do neck rolls and cat cows [even in a chair], and roll my ankles to provide circulation and detoxification.”

Carve Out Downtime

“Find rest for the mind and body,” she notes. “Take a small amount of time to focus on breathing and shut the brain off. Read, do a FlexIt meditation session, even watch a little television! Finding ways to relax your body and clear your mind will help you reset and maintain a healthy routine.”

Focus on What Time You Eat, Not What You Eat

“Timing your meals can be tricky while traveling, but it’s so important to maintain a healthy diet at appropriate hours,” she says. “It’s easy to get off of your routine while traveling, but keeping healthy habits [like appropriately timed meals] will benefit you in the long run. Another important thing is taking note of your bedtime. You need rest.”

Try a Quick Hotel Room Workout

“If your hotel doesn’t have a gym, you can use the objects available in your room to get in a quick workout,” she continues. “For example, you can get creative with furniture to do dips and bridges. If the hotel has a gym, create a space for yourself with a yoga mat or tower and take advantage of the weights. Choose 3-4 exercises in advance and plan short rest periods for recovery, so you get your cardio in and keep your heart rate up.”