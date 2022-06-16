Top Picks from the SI x JCP Collab

If your activewear is in need of a little summer sprucing, the Sports Illustrated x JCPenney Collection is here to help. Some of our favorite pieces from the collab include perfectly fitted bike shorts, functional yet fashionable crop tops, and retro gym shorts. Here’s how we will be staying cool and styling our must-haves this summer.

If running errands is what your workout resembles today, go for a comfortable sporty look with this kelly green bodysuit and pair of breathable gym shorts. The key to making running shorts flattering – because let’s be honest, it’s not always easy – is a fitted top. Opt for a comfortable bodysuit that will stay put all day.

Shop: Boydsuit / Shorts

This navy blue matching set gives you an effortless put-together look. The stripe detailing spotlights the old-school trend, while the silhouette keeps it feeling fresh and fashion forward.

Shop: Top / Bike Shorts

Give us all the short shorts! And make them colorful! These tangelo French terry pull-on shorts are great for lounging around the house or making a cool-girl statement in the streets. Pair them with a tucked-in, oversized graphic tee and Converse kicks for a retro esthetic.

Shop: Shorts