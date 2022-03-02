Jenna Kutcher Shares an Encouraging Message to the TSN Community

The Small Business Babes group on The Swimfluence Network goes off. The conversation in there is constant. Women are cheering on each other’s endeavors, helping brainstorm business names and just supporting each other in every way possible. This video message from Jenna Kutcher embodies this exact care, support and community that is fostered in this space.

Kutcher is a digital marketing expert, author and educator. She hosts a podcast called “Goal-Digger” where she interviews business experts who share their top secrets. Here’s the beautiful thing about this story: Several women in the Small Business Babes group mentioned how impactful Kutcher had been for business advice, so a TSN member who knew Kutcher personally, reached out and the marketing guru recorded this video for the group (being published here with permission).

Here’s a selection from Kutcher’s message to the women: “I just wanted to send a little bit of encouragement your way. I know that these last few years have been really frickin’ hard–I think we’ve all felt it, and I think we are all getting to that place of questioning how we’re really doing.

“If you are in the season of What is next? Or, What do I really want? Or, Am I really happy? Or, Are those things really worth it? Or, Am I qualified enough? Or, Can I really make a change? All of those questions that you are feeling are begging you to lean in and get quiet enough to hear the answer.

“I just wanted to send encouragement because I think we’re all in this together, and it can feel like we’re isolated and alone and we can feel silly for not feeling happy when we have so many wonderful things in our life. But I am here to tell you today that your truth is yours alone. You are invited to get quiet enough to answer that question for yourself and to answer it for yourself. Your boldness will carry you through.”

Kutcher is the author of How Are You, Really? Living Your Truth One Answer at a Time, which was born out of real conversations she was having with struggling friends. We absolutely love this message of solidarity through difficult times, the encouragement to quiet your mind and search for your own answers.

