Kamie Crawford’s Effortlessly Chic, Day to Night Style

Kamie Crawfrod has shown that she can rock a bathing suit like no other, which probably explains why she's a 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie. And by browsing her Instagram, she proves that applies to pretty much any garment. Whether the MTV Catfish co-host is a girl about town during the day or dressed up for a night out, she is a style muse all around. Let her effortlessly chic fashion choices be an inspiration for your next shopping spree. Here are our lust-worthy looks for every occasion.

Low-key Lady

There is something to be said of a jeans and T-shirt look. The crispness of a fitted tee knotted above a high-waisted jean can be worn for so many outings. Throw on a sneaker to run errands, a slide for coffee or a kitten heel or bootie for night. Crawford opted for these Good American jeans and Universal Standard shirt while she was a out and about in her city of residence, Los Angeles.



Sweatin’ in Style

Sometimes the biggest motivation to hit the gym is the outfit! Just ask Crawford, who wore a matching set by Lululemon for a SoulCycle class in Beverly Hills.



Brunch Babe

The former Miss Teen USA wore a cream-colored Mario Dice dress, straw hat and flat sandals to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, but we think this is perfect for an outdoor brunch where champagne will also be flowing. The hat will keep you protected from the sun while the material will keep you cool and not overheated.

Beach Bound

Whether you are jetting off to somewhere warm like Crawford did here at Nobu Los Cabos or staying local, a pair of linen shorts over a one-piece bathing suit like this one from Jade Swim helps you transition from lounging poolside to walking around town.

Dinner Diva

You can never go wrong with high-waisted black leather pants and a black bodysuit. Add some layering necklaces, especially one with an initial, to complete this look.

Roaring Good Time

An animal print mini dress like Crawford’s is a guaranteed way to get you spotted on a night out. A pair of PVC shoes will help to elongate your legs. Keep the bag to a smaller size so as not to block any of the dress from admiring eyes.

Wedding Season

One can never go wrong with a satin dress for any event, especially a wedding. By opting for a halter version in this Show Me Your Mumu dress, it elevates it for a day-to-night affair. The 29-year-old styled her hair so that her collarbone showed and added a delicate, dangling earring by Oak + Fort.