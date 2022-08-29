Kamie Crawford Goes Full Barbiecore at the VMAs

Last night at the MTV Video Music Awards, stars among stars were shining their light on the red carpet. SI Swimsuit models in attendance included Anitta, who won the Best Latin Award, and Camille Kostek, who posted her look on IG while fanning over Jack Harlow and Fergie’s performance of their song, “First Class.” And SI Swimsuit rookie Kamie Crawford, host of MTV’s Catfish, was also on hand, dressed in an immaculate Barbie-inspired dress.

Kamie Crawford attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"When my stylist Jenny showed me this look from Hanifa, it was a no-brainer for me,” says Crawford. “I didn’t try on any other look because I knew this would make for the perfect VMA’s moment!” The model was struck by the dress, in part, because of its connection to where she grew up in Maryland.

“Hanifa was founded by a Black designer from my hometown and I'm honored to wear her designs,” Crawford explains. Hanifa is also a company run by a small group of women, whose website notes that they “believe that women should be empowered to break barriers, achieve excellence in every aspect of their lives, and make their own rules.”

Kamie Crawford attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The pink Hanifa gown was on trend with the current Barbiecore moment and was especially perfect for this year’s VMAs. “We went for a Barbie vibe which also went perfectly with MTV honoring the queen Barb herself, Nicki Minaj with the Video Vanguard Award of the night,” says Crawford, who went with her go-to bronzy glam look. “I knew I wanted a braided pony down to the floor to give a sleek but dramatic effect with the hair."

Kamie Crawford and Nev Schulman attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount

Crawford appeared on the red carpet with Catfish co-host Nev Schulman, who expertly crafted his own mustache using Crawford’s long pony-tail look.