Maggie Rawlins Helps Ukrainian Refugees in Poland

Maggie Rawlins has taken flight and landed in Poland to help refugees from the Ukraine. The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie is a registered nurse, who also assisted in New York City during the height of COVID. “It was a no-brainer,” she told the New York Post of stepping back in her scrubs during that time. “I’ve been a nurse for six years, so it’s always been a part of my story. I didn’t know what I was getting into, but it was cool to see people from all over the country coming together. That was really inspiring.”

Now it's Rawlins who is doing the inspiring. The South Carolina native touched down earlier this week and is documenting her time at the Ukraine-Poland border on Instagram. So far, she has shared images showing fellow volunteers and one inside a triage tent with a doctor. She is just one of many who have traveled to give humanitarian aid to the millions who have fled Ukraine since Vladimir Putin initiated the invasion on February 24.

This isn’t the first time Rawlins has gone the distance for a good cause. In the past she has gone to Nicaragua and Uganda as a part of OneWorld Health, which provides health care services to underserved communities around the world. Becoming a nurse was always her dream, after seeing her grandmother working as a labor and delivery nurse. Said Rawlins, who started as a hematology/oncology nurse, “I love nursing, and it’s something I always identify with.”