Marquita Pring Goes Gluten Free With Her Personal Pizza Recipe

Gluten. For some of us, it is no big deal, but for others it’s the evil wheat protein keeping you from your beloved bread or, worse, pizza. But we have good news. SI Swimsuit model Marquita Pring has her very own gluten-free sourdough pizza recipe that she’s sharing with all of us now. You can watch the video for a run through and read below for the step-by-step guide to getting your pizza life back on track. You’re very welcome.

Ingredients:

Gluten-Free Sourdough (Pring purchases her dough but there are several simple recipes online for gluten-free sourdough pizza dough)

Olive oil (Pring uses garlic olive oil)

Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

Fresh basil

Sausage

Garlic

Tomato sauce (Rao’s pizza sauce is Pring’s pick)

Vegan ricotta cheese

Directions:

Step 1: Prepare the dough

First, heat the oven to 475. Drizzle a little bit of olive oil onto a baking sheet to keep the dough from sticking. Pring spreads Trader Joe’s Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend on the pan as well to give the bottom of the dough some extra deliciousness. Spread the dough out on your baking sheet. Pring prefers her crust thin so she kneads the dough with her hands until the dough is spread across the sheet. “The more you spread it, the thinner your dough and your crust is,” she says. Once spread to desired thickness, bake in the oven for about 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 2: Prepare the toppings

While the dough is in the oven, drizzle olive oil in a pan and heat on low-medium. Add the sausage and garlic, pan fry until cooked and set aside.

Step 3: Apply sauce, cheese and toppings

Remove the dough from the oven and spread tomato sauce onto the dough. Take the vegan ricotta cheese and place it onto the sauce where desired. Sprinkle fresh basil and toppings on the pizza. “Basil is everything,” says Pring.

Step 4: Bake it all together now

Now put it all back in the oven and watch until the crust turns golden brown. Pring proudly says, “This is what I do, and I love it. For the win!”