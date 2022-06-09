Natalie Mariduena Shares Details of Her New Travel Show

Natalie Mariduena is an expert when it comes to content creation. After all, her videos and photos have garnered a following of more than 8 million people over the years. But her latest project is new ground for the SI Swimsuit model. That’s because she’s ventured into TV with the travel show Discovering David Dobrik.

Airing on the Discovery Channel, the show follows Natalie and her six friends, including YouTube star David Dobrik, as they visit countries across the globe. “It’s just about us going to the most exotic places on the planet and having an adventure, some good, some bad," Mariduena says. “It’s been the best job in the world. We get paid to travel with our friends.”

The crew started with a bit of a European tour traveling to Italy, Greece and Croatia. Then they ventured to South Africa, Dubai, Columbia and Costa Rica. But the 24-year-old is pushing for one destination in particular to be the final episode.

“Bali has been a dream destination of mine,” she says. “We could have this epic ending moment. So hopefully that comes true.”

So far, the most memorable moment took place in South Africa. “We were staying in tents out in the savannah, and there was a scorpion in mine,” she says. “I didn’t know what to do, so I grabbed the garbage can, put it on top of the scorpion, and prayed that it didn’t attack me. That was probably the roughest experience that we had. But it was also my favorite moment because we were all panicking. It was complete chaos, but we all had each other. It was really hilarious at the same time.”

More than a crazy adventure with friends, Mariduena said the backstory of the show is what makes it really special. “My friend David [Dobrik] was an illegal immigrant,” she reveals. “His parents brought him here when he was young, and through DACA, he was able to stay in the United States. But he wasn’t allowed to leave the U.S.

“It took years, but he finally got his green card and can travel the world. So it’s so exciting to do that with him and be part of that experience.”