Natalie Mariduena Shares Her Top Vacation Spots

Natalie Mariduena proves that there really is no place like home. Despite having the ability to travel to anywhere in the world for work or pleasure, the SI Swimsuit model would rather be with her family and friends in her hometown of Chicago. “I think it is the greatest city,” she says. “I love seeing friends and family.” And not too far away is another of her favorite destinations, her aunt’s farm in Michigan. “It’s very rough and down in the dirt and super fun.”

With her family in tow, she spends a lot of time in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “I go there frequently,” she says. When the 24-year-old does grab her passport to travel internationally, the Netherlands is top of her list, especially Amsterdam. “It’s a very free city,” Mariduena explains. “Everybody bikes, which is the craziest, coolest thing. Everybody is active.”

Lastly, for gorgeous views and a fun scene, it’s Mykonos all the way. “Greece in general is absolutely gorgeous and has the most beautiful sunsets ever,” she says. Keep scrolling to see some of the places near and far this jetsetter has been able to visit. We guarantee that your wanderlust will be very real!

Rome

Dubai

Vienna

Venice

Slovokia

Hawaii

Chicago

