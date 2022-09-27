8 Cocktails You Can Make With Coffee for National Coffee Day

Nothing beats the aroma of coffee beans brewing in the morning and the taste when it hits your lips. It is the daily jolt we need to get started on the busy day ahead, and for those unaffected by caffeine, a nightcap during an evening out. According to the International Coffee Organization, nearly 400 million cups of coffee are consumed daily in the United States – 45% of the 1.4 billion sipped around the world. For most, as evidenced, every day is coffee day, but September 29 has become the ‘official holiday’ with the same name in the U.S.

This is the day when coffeehouses around the country celebrate with free java or discounts. Depending where you go for your caffeine fix, these beverages can be quite pricey, so these gifts are definitely welcome. Dunkin’ Donuts will offer a free medium-sized hot or iced coffee after signing up for their rewards program while Starbucks will supply a Pike Place coffee at no cost if you bring a reusable cup. Panera is focusing on parents and caregivers this year with their free cups of joe, and Wawa takes the W with giving out free coffee for all, any size.

Seeing that National Coffee Day falls on a Thursday, why not continue the celebration to happy hour? In the ’80s, British bartender Dick Bradsell came up with the Espresso Martini, and since then, it has been a staple at bars all over the world with different variations. Although it is hard to pass up this delicious cocktail, there are so many more creations that can be made from these tiny beans and vodka, tequila, whiskey and more. Keep scrolling for our favorite drinks that you will be asking for on your night out or making for friends at home.

GRAND BRULOT DOUBLE ESPRESSO MARTINI

This version of the Espresso Martini can be found at Dirty French in New York City and combines the indulgent medley of rich coffee with premium French VSOP Cognac.

Ingredients:

2 oz Grand Brulot

½ oz espresso

½ oz orange liqueur (cognac or rum based preferred, triple sec if necessary)

3 dashes orange bitters

Directions:

Using a shaker, combine Grand Brulot, coffee and orange liqueur together. Shake vigorously with ice and then strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a few cracked coffee beans and an orange twist.

DELEÓN CAFÉCITO CON LECHE

Take this irresistible drink to the next level with traditional Mexican chocolate, espresso and DeLeón Reposado. The complementary flavor palate makes for a perfect cocktail.

Ingredients:

1½ oz DeLeón Reposado tequila

1 Café Bustelo espresso shot

2 oz brewed and chilled Ibarra Mexican hot chocolate

½ oz half and half (can be vegan)

Directions:

Rim a Nick & Nora glass with Mexican chocolate and crushed espresso bean powder. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into glass. Garnish with Ibarra chocolate powder and crushed chocolate covered espresso beans.

LA COLOMBE TRUFFLE

The bar at Park Terrace Hotel’s Terrazzo in NYC serves this unique cocktail that is as sweet as it is strong.

Ingredients:

¾ oz hazelnut cream

1 oz Disaronno amaretto

1 oz Grey Goose vodka

¾ oz espresso

Directions:

Combine in shaker and pour into a champagne flute.

BRAIN FLOW SHAKEN ICED COFFEE

Kate Hudson’s King St. Vodka is exceptionally clean and made with pH balanced alkaline water for a uniquely smooth finish, which is a great bonus when creating cocktails like the Brain Flow Shaken Iced Coffee.

Ingredients:

1½ oz King St. vodka

1 scoop Brain Flow

2 oz espresso

¾ oz lavender syrup (½ cup Monkfruit Gold Sugar, ½ cup water, 1 tablespoon dried lavender)

Oat Milk

Directions:

Combine water, sugar and lavender into a medium-sized pot. Put on medium high heat and bring to a boil until sugar dissolves. Let steep for 10-15 minutes. Once cooled, strain. In a cocktail shaker add espresso, lavender syrup, Brain Flow and vodka. Add ice and shake. Strain into a glass with ice and top with frothed oat milk or favorite dairy/dairy alternative.

SPIKED COFFEE

This perfect nightcap is smooth and great for after dinner.

Ingredients:

2 oz Stranahan’s Blue Peak

¾ oz coffee liqueur

1 dash mole bitters

orange

Directions:

Combine Stranahan’s Blue Peak, coffee liqueur and mole bitters into your choice of glassware and mix. Garnish with an orange twist.

COFFEE NEGRONI

Negronis are always popular, but have you tried Mr Black’s version with coffee?

Ingredients:

1 oz Mr Black coffee liqueur

1 oz gin

1 oz Campari

Directions:

Combine ingredients. Add ice and stir. Garnish with an orange twist.

THE NOTORIOUS B.I.C. (Banana Irish Coffee)

This cocktail that you can find at Morning Glory in San Diego will have you drinking your dessert in the tastiest frozen shake ever that uses Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Proper No. Twelve

½ oz heavy cream

½ oz brown sugar syrup

3 oz cold brew coffee

½ of a ripe banana

2 cups ice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender to mix and serve in a tall glass.

COFFEE TONIC

For those who want to spruce up their coffee without the alcohol, this beverage is a wonderful and refreshing choice from Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz.

Ingredients:

½ bottle Betty Buzz tonic water

1½ oz espresso

½ oz vanilla simple syrup

Directions:

Build in a Collins glass over ice. Stir gently to incorporate ingredients. Garnish with a lemon twist.