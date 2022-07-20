Our 5 Favorite Mario Badescu Coconut Products

For over 50 years, Mario Badescu has been at the forefront of the skincare industry. Brought to New York City by its Romanian-born eponymous founder in 1967, the award-winning brand has achieved a dedicated following for generations, and for a good reason. Their European-style skincare method and product line of “gentle, simple and effective” formulas combat everything from acne to anti-aging treatments that shrink pores and combat dull, dry skin. Not surprisingly, the SI Swimsuit models are fans.

Katie Austin and Christen Harper using Mario Basescu at Miami Swim Week 2022. Tato Gomez

For example, Christen Harper reaches for Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion. “It’s great when a pimple shows up,” she says. “Dab it on at night, and in the morning, it’s gone almost instantly!”Here are five more top picks of Mario Badescu’s coconut-based treatments to give your skin a flawlessly healthy summer glow, from body scrubs and oils to hydrating mists.

With the feel of dry body oil, this rich mist blends the skin-softening benefits of nutrient-rich coconut oil with the antioxidants of argan oil and ultra-hydrating shea butter. Balanced with nourishing rice bran oil, deeply moisturizing apricot oil and hydrating ylang ylang oil, the product should be generously applied over the body after bathing to leave skin with a radiant glow and soothing tropical coconut scent. (5 fl oz | $16)

This lightweight, gel body wash delivers coconut-scented hydration and soothing aloe vera. Its unique formula includes coconut fruit extract and jojoba seed oil to condition even the most sensitive skin. Meanwhile, lactobacillus (“good” bacteria) calms and sodium hyaluronate hydrates. SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin knows it’s the perfect way to refresh sun-drenched skin after a day at the beach, adding, “It leaves your skin feeling soft and smelling amazing!” (8 fl oz | $10)

Apply this luxurious cream over the body after bathing (or if you need a moisturizing boost) to replenish the skin with rich emollients. Replete with radiance-boosting apricot oil, nourishing rosehip oil, and skin-plumping, non-greasy meadowfoam seed oil extracted from the seeds of the white, flowering plant native to the western U.S. and Canada. Emollient mango butter locks in hydration while added Vitamin E defends against aging free radicals to improve skin tone and texture while leaving a hint of coconut water. Pro tip: apply after priming the skin with Mario Badescu Body Scrub for ultimate hydration. Austin uses the body scrub twice a week and says “It’s great to use before a spray tan or aftershave.” (8 oz | $16)

Mist this cooling spray onto the face, neck or hair to infuse hydration before or after moisturizing. You can also apply it after makeup for a dewy glow or as a pick-me-up while on the go. Infused with niacinamide, a form of Vitamin B3, this facial spray delivers wrinkle-reducing sodium hyaluronate and soothing aloe vera to refresh and de-stress skin instantly. Store the bottle in your refrigerator for a refreshing cooling boost in the sweltering summer months. (4 fl oz | $9)

Six differently-sized beads combine to form a gentle, light gel when massaged in circular motions all over the body to exfoliate for softer, smoother skin. Nourishing rosehip oil is layered with a pore-cleansing blend of niacinamide and salicylic acid to rejuvenate. At the same time, Vitamin E combats free radicals and meadowfoam seed oil plumps dry, tired skin. (6 oz | $14)