Our 7 Favorite Necklaces From Electric Picks

There’s no better way to elevate an outfit than adding some statement jewelry. In particular, we love a little neck bling. But it can be tricky to find the right pieces that add a little something without overdoing it. Thankfully, there’s Electric Picks Jewelry. The brand—founded in 2011 by best friends MJ Carlson and Chantel Gia—strikes a perfect balance of vintage treasures and charms with contemporary simplicity. New York City metalsmiths make all the pieces in classic gold that work with nearly every modern ensemble. The only problem? Deciding which one to wear. Let us help you by sharing some of our favorite pieces.

Camille Kostek with Electric Picks in the SI Swimsuit gifting suite at Miami Swim Week. Tato Gomez

Shop Our Favorites

We love the versatility of this 14k gold-filled snake chain, which can be paired with a cocktail dress for a night on the town or with jeans and a T-shirt for an elevated everyday look. Measuring just over 13 inches in length, this convertible choker has an easily fastened lobster clasp and a two-inch extender for days when you want a looser fit.

This 14k gold-plated chain-link necklace is adorned with a freshwater pearl charm for a subtly elegant look. We suggest pairing this 16.5-inch chain with a denim or black leather jacket for a glam night out with friends, or add it to a little black dress for the perfect formal look. (Price: $98)

Slightly longer than the Sanibel, this 14k gold-filled braided chain also offers a freshwater pearl charm with a spring clasp closure. Wear it with a flirty top for a night out with the girls, or pack it on your next beach vacation to add sparkle to a flowy sundress and sandals.

The 14k gold-filled Top Knot Choker has an easy-on, easy-off toggle closer and is a perfect necklace for everyday wear. Layer it with other necklaces or let its classic design speak for itself when paired with a simple summer dress, denim shorts and a cotton top, or with a swimsuit for a glamorous poolside look.

An example of the layering of Electric Picks necklaces. Tato Gomez

Measuring just over 18 inches in length, this chain-link necklace offers a bold statement with its etched vintage coin charm inspired by the founder’s travels. Channel your inner Greek goddess with this 14k gold-filled necklace atop a billowy white cotton maxi dress, or pair it with a more form-fitting frock to create a 1970s Italian look — molto bella!

Perfect on its own, this classic 14k gold-filled twisted rope chain could also be layered with other styles from Electric Picks for a uniquely expressive look. The 14.5-inch classic chain comes with a two-inch extender. It's versatile enough to style atop a simple white tee with jeans and pumps or a boldly printed maxi dress for nights when a statement must be made.

The founders love to travel the globe to look for vintage inspiration. The result is several adorably chic necklaces like this one with a heart charm engraved with the French phrase Je t'aime meaning "I love you."

