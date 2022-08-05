Our Favorite Fitness Accessories to Upgrade Your Workouts

Between maintaining jobs, a social life, relationships and errands, most of us barely have time to fit in a hour-long workout to our day, let alone scour the internet for the best fitness products. Fret not – SI Swim has you covered. The below list of products will help keep you on track while on the go. From walkable weights to the perfect sports bag, you’ll be sure to find something that can help up your daily wellness game and become the person who can “do it all.”

Weights

Bala makes some of the most efficient and aesthetically pleasing weights around. I love the bangles because you can velcro them around your wrists or ankles to give your everyday errands, pilates class or walks an extra burn. They come in a variety of sizes and colors, so you’ll be sure to find one that fits your style. My personal favorites are the neutrals linked above.

Tracker

I love to make sure to get my 10,000 steps a day, but also hate bringing my phone on walks. The smart watch movement is perfect for being able to track all of your wellness goals without having to be attached to your phone. The Fitbit and Apple watch are great for staying connected as they can connect to your phone, music, texts, weather, etc., all while keeping track of your sleep and heart rate. The Oura Ring is a chic take on a wellness tracker. It’s a sleek ring that comes in silver, gold, or black that is water resistant, and tracks your activity, sleep and menstrual cycle.

Cross Body Bag

If you’re a daily walker or dog mom, you know the importance of a hands-free, compact bag for your wallet and keys. Nike’s Cross Body Bag comes in the prettiest baby blue, has an adjustable strap, and can be wiped clean with a damp cloth. If you are in the market for a belt bag, check out MZ Wallace’s Metro Belt Bag that comes in their signature quilted style and can be worn around the waist or across the body. Saint Laurent’s classic monogram belt bag will elevate any outfit. Its silver hardware and classic YSL monogram will make this unconventional bag shape timeless.

Fabric Freshener

I had to include this sport spray from The Laundress, it’s been my tried and true for years. I love a morning workout, which means I’m typically lugging sweaty clothes around in my tote bag for the rest of the day. It keeps my bag smelling crisp and clean with notes of eucalyptus, orange and rose. It is vegan, hypoallergenic and biodegradable. The best part is you can use it on clothes and any equipment you may have. Remember those bala bangles?

Water Bottle

I’m super picky when it comes to reusable water bottles, so you know I’m taking this category seriously. S’well water bottles are a go-to for me as they don’t break the bank, keep my drinks cold all day, come in fun colors and have a sleek design. I’ve been a long time fan of Bkr water bottles. Their silicone sleeve is a game-changer for me, so when I knock it over at work it doesn’t make the dreaded crashing sound. The LARQ bottle is the Mercedes of water bottles. It is a self-cleaning water bottle that uses UV-C LED light to eliminate 99.99% of biocontainments. It is rechargeable and insulated, and its self-cleaning mode comes on every two hours to ensure your water and bottle stay clean.

Yoga Mat

For obvious reasons, at-home workouts definitely gained traction during the pandemic. Even if you don't have a full gym at your disposal, you can utilize a yoga mat and a YouTube training session to get it done. The three above have you covered for whether you’re in the market for something trendy, classic or designer. Try one of Katie Austin’s at-home workouts once you’ve covered your bases here.

Hair Accessories

Have you ever gotten all the way to the gym only to realize that you don’t have a hair tie? I love to keep a set of cute and hair healthy ties in my bag or car to avoid this dreadful situation. Both the Kitsch and Lululemon varieties are made with materials that won’t tug or rip your hair. Lululemon’s are machine washable which will help the colors stay bright. Kitsch ties get extra credit as they are made from recycled materials, and we love being eco friendly. Anine Bing has the cutest baseball caps that will keep the sun off your skin and hair out of your face. I borrowed one in red from our fashion editor and have been wearing it nonstop this summer. (Sorry, Margot, I’ll give it back eventually!)

Sports Duffle

So where are we putting all of this? For a lightweight, smaller duffle, opt for Dagne Dovers Landon Carryall. This neoprene bag comes with multiple inside compartments and zip pouch to keep you organized. For the perfect summer duffle, P.E Nations Away Game Bag in pink lavender is perfect. This medium-sized duffle is the best “throw it all in” bag. Bigger is clearly better when it comes to Alo Yoga’s Large Traverse duffle. My favorite part is that the straps are detachable so you can wear it long or use the two top handles.