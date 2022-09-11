Skip to main content
PatBo Showcases a Must-See Show at NYFW

The Spring/Summer 2023 collection is a stunning nod to the 1960’s.

PatBo creative director Patricia Bonaldi debuted her latest collection at Surrogate's Court on September 10 as part of New York Fashion Week. The marble atrium was a very appropriate backdrop for her nod to the 1960s.

Though Bonaldi originally made her mark in the industry with her standout resortwear, this collection went far beyond beach attire. She featured feathered gowns, a dress constructed entirely of beads and many glamorous yet wearable shift dresses. The designer seems to be entering a new territory with every bit of her brand identity intact.

Bonaldi started PatBo in her hometown of Uberlândia, Brazil, and in 2015 launched a school, Projeto Costurando Sonhos, that teaches sewing and garment construction free of charge. 

We can expect PatBo to be seen on many upcoming red carpets with gowns like this. 

The “Sculpture” dress made entirely of beads is structured to perfection. 

While black and white were at the heart of the color palette, there were pops of strong colors like these pink handcrafted flowers.

Mod shift dresses were a highlight of the collection.

This pink gown garnered well deserved jaw drops from show attendees. 

