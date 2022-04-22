19 POC-Owned Makeup and Beauty Brands We Can’t Get Enough of

Beauty has long been a space where self-expression, creativity and individuality has flourished. It’s also been a space where the monumental contributions of people of color have been overlooked and, at times, even appropriated. Supporting and seeking out beauty brands owned by people of color is just one of the many ways we can all celebrate the beauty and entrepreneurship of marginalized communities and start redefining the industry as truly inclusive.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite POC-owned beauty brands. Each represents a unique story — whether it’s a product that caters to specific needs of people of color, draws inspiration from different elements of their heritage, or pays tribute to family and cultural traditions.

A longtime makeup bag staple of ours, Juvia’s Place creates some of the highest quality products at a great price point. The brand was founded by Chichi Eburu, who struggled to find makeup that would enhance her deep skin tone. So she went about creating a makeup brand that celebrated color. “We are a colorful people,” Eburu describes in a blog post. “Our makeup should reflect the richness of our culture, our beauty and our history.” Our favorite products from the brand are its eye shadow palettes, specifically, the Nubian Eyeshadow Palette ($20). It’s truly a perfect option — the shadows are even more pigmented than they look in the pan, super flattering, bold yet easy to wear, and perfect for any look you’re hoping to achieve.

Inspired by “the simple glamor of her grandmother’s beauty routine,” designer and cosmetics historian Gabriela Hernandez recreates the classic luxury makeup from the early-to-mid 1900s in her Bésame Cosmetics line. The indie brand has accumulated quite the cult following, thanks to its historical accuracy and its superb performance. Take the brand’s Cake Mascara ($28) for instance. It looks stunning and it would look adorable on your vanity thanks to its novel packaging. But it’s also a game changer for those with allergies to modern mascara products as it’s completely vegan, gluten free, free of parabens and mineral oils, and formulated specifically for sensitive skin. Another bestseller is the brand’s