Rebel Wilson Promotes Body Positivity in Instagram Post

Facing her milestone 40th birthday, Rebel Wilson declared 2020 as her “Year of Health” and embarked upon a journey to make her well-being a priority. For over two years, the Pitch Perfect and Senior Year star has been sharing snapshots of her progress on her IG. The result has been a complete body transformation coupled with inspiration and genuine warmth for everyone following along.

Wilson lost more than 75 pounds, following a protein-forward diet and committing to working out with trainer Jojo Castano nearly every day of the week. But over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the now 42-year-old shared that she had gained nearly seven pounds while on vacation. Her response holds an important message about remaining kind to yourself even if you fall off track.

“I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday 🙈 I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control 😜. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗”

Wilson has been candid about the reaction to her weight loss, noting that people have treated her differently as the pounds poured off. “In 2019, I had four pretty successful movies come out and had done all of this other amazing stuff career-wise. But then in the next year, all I did was lose 80 pounds. And the attention that gets, is way more than being in an Academy Award-nominated film, producing a movie and all of that stuff,” Wilson told the BBC. “Is that what a woman has to do in the world is lose weight to get attention? For me it was about being the healthiest version of me—it wasn’t about size or a number or whatever. But it’s fascinating! Why are people so obsessed with it?”