Serena Williams’s Top 10 Style Moments

Serena Williams may soon be leaving tennis but her style choices on (and off) the court will forever mark her as a fashion icon. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and three-time SI Swimsuit model has always emanated an aura of impact and grandness in everything she wears. Let’s take a look back at Williams’s top 10 style moments.

1. Sportsperson of the Year or Fierce Queen?

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In 2015, Williams was named SI’s Sportsperson of the Year. The tennis star spoke against body shaming and racism.

2. Bright, airy and cozy confidence. Who else could rock this so effortlessly?

“Welcome to the bright side 💛” Williams captioned in this sweet and cheerful IG post dressed in a matching altheisure set with a bright blazer.

3. A graceful and tender strength flows from the ends of this draping dress.

Williams talked about her shoot for Vogue’s September 2017 issue, just before giving birth to daughter Olympia, saying, “Not only me, but women in general sometimes feel that power is a bad word. As I’ve gotten older I’ve started to feel differently about it. Power is beauty. Strength is beauty. So now on the court I want people to think that I’m powerful. But I also want them to be shocked at how I play. I want people to expect something, then get something different.”

4. Calling this the definition of beauty would be an understatement.

“It felt surreal to present with @venuswilliams at the Critics Choice Awards, the same night a film about my family was nominated for best picture. Thank you, THANK YOU for an unforgettable evening.”

5. Everybody was talking about Chris Rock and Will Smith but everyone’s eyes were on this look at the 2022 Oscars.

Williams’ attributes her confidence shown in her look at the 2022 Academy Awards to her mother. “I think my mom instilled in us to be confident women, to really believe in ourselves, be proud of our heritage, our hair and our bodies. That was something that was really important for her to teach us,” she once told Allure in 2019.

6. The matching looks, the cheetah print. It’s so cute it hurts.

Williams loves being a mother and is looking forward to growing her family once she retires. “This morning, my daughter, Olympia, who turns five this month, and I were on our way to get her a new passport before a trip to Europe,” the tennis great shared in the September 2022 issue of Vogue. “We’re in my car, and she’s holding my phone, using an interactive educational app she likes. This robot voice asks her a question: What do you want to be when you grow up? She doesn’t know I’m listening, but I can hear the answer she whispers into the phone. She says, ‘I want to be a big sister.’”

7. The skin tight yellow dress and braids is summer personified.

Williams rocks her own brand, S By Serena’s Skyler Dress in Sunflower in 2022.

8. Casual, cute and cool. The mom-and-daughter duo pull it all off.

In 2020 Williams revealed to Today how working moms inspire her to keep going. “I don’t know how moms do it,” she said. “I work a lot, and I can’t imagine working a full day like most working women and then go back to their babies. I’m fortunate enough that I have days off, and I get to make my schedule and then can spend the rest of the day with her. And that’s still hard.”

9. The perfect look to match the perfect serve.

2018 US Open Tennis Tournament- Day Thirteen. Serena Williams of the United States in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the Women's Singles Final on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8th, 2018 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

“I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall," Williams once told The National News. This black tutu by Virgil Abloh worn at the U.S. Open in 2018 was a moment.

10. This isn’t farewell. It’s see you soon.

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks. 🥰”