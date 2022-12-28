7 Must-Have Winter Skincare Products for a Hydrated, Fresh Face

Follow these tips for glowing skin when the temperatures drop.

Woman applying skincare. Dima Sidelnikov/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Winter is in full swing, and let’s face it—your skincare routine could use a serious seasonal overhaul. Plummeting temperatures and dry air can wreak havoc on your skin, so if you’ve noticed that the skin on your face, hands and body is drier than usual this time of year, you’re not alone.

In order to learn more about the ideal winter skincare routine, we chatted with Dr. Lara Devgan, MD, MPH, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in New York City. Here’s what she had to say about the perfect morning and evening skincare routine for colder months, as well as recommended products from her medical-grade skincare line to combat dryness.

Why change your skincare routine in the winter?

It may seem obvious, but cold air zaps moisture from your skin. Adding hydrating products to your winter skincare routine is essential.

“From cold temperatures to wind to dry indoor heat, our skin is constantly adapting to changing environments in the winter,” Dr. Devgan says. “These inconsistencies can cause irritation, dryness, dullness and flaking. It is best to focus on ultra-hydrating products and avoid harsh and drying ingredients such as salicylic acid and glycolic acid.”

Specifically, she recommends using products with ultra-hydrating ingredients like mixed-molecular weight hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, niacin and squalene.

The ideal morning skincare routine for winter

Your a.m. winter skincare routine can consist of three main products after cleansing, according to Dr. Devgan—a hyaluronic acid, eye cream and moisturizer.

Not only will this hyaluronic acid boost hydration, but it also promises to improve the firmness of your skin.

The combination of peptides and vitamins in this eye cream will help firm and brighten the under-eye area.

“I highly recommend SPF every day, even when it's gloomy,” Dr. Devgan says. “SPF is necessary 365 days a year!”

The ideal evening skincare routine for winter

At night, Dr. Devgan advises applying a moisture-rich vitamin C serum after cleansing, then a thin layer of retinol/bakuchiol serum on top. As a final step, lock in moisture with a night cream and wake up to plump, hydrated skin.

As an optional measure, try incorporating an exfoliating scrub into your routine two to three times per week.

This lightweight serum is packed with antioxidants that can help boost natural collagen production for improved firmness and elasticity.

“Most retinol products on the market tend to be drying and irritating, but our bakuchiol-infused serum is antioxidant-rich with a silky texture,” Dr. Devgan says. “Your skin will feel so soft after application!”

Use this antioxidant-rich night cream to “lock in dewy moisture” to leave your skin soft and smooth in the morning.

“I also recommend exfoliating... to slough off dead and flaking skin,” Dr. Devgan says. “This will optimize product absorption.”

A bonus tip for hydrated skin during the winter

In addition to revamping your skincare routine for the season, what’s the absolute best way to fight the winter chill and stay hydrated from the inside out?

“Drinking lots of water and getting adequate sleep,” Dr. Devgan says.