Shop the Gold Hinge Black Friday Sale to Grab the Trendiest Fall Essentials

Sign up for the boutique’s VIP early access sale now for major savings.
Gold Hinge

Gold Hinge founder Katherine Watercutter.

Looking to treat yourself or your loved ones to something cute and cozy this holiday season? Search no more. Boutique clothing company Gold Hinge offers versatile athleisure wear, including trendy tops, bottoms and outerwear, and you’ll find something for everyone on your “nice” list.

A female-founded business, Gold Hinge is owned and operated by Katherine Watercutter, and everything is made with the modern, on-the-go woman in mind. You don’t have to wait until Friday to start shopping, either! Gold Hinge’s VIP Early Access Sale starts on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and goes through Thanksgiving. Sign up through the VIP link here to get 35% off all Gold Hinge styles, including new arrivals.

If you’re too busy planning your Thanksgiving Day feast today, never fear. Gold Hinge’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale kicks off on Friday, Nov. 25 and runs through Monday, Nov. 28, when you can save 30% off sitewide.

Now, if you’re ready to get your holiday shopping started, here’s what to snag from Gold Hinge:

For Your Mom

Ice Grey Cargo Utility Pants, $65

Gold Hinge Cargo Pants

Gold Hinge Ice Grey Cargo Utility Pants

Lightweight and trendy, Gold Hinge’s utility cargo pants are true to size (they come in XS through XXL). Made of 100% Lycra, they have an elastic waist, dual side pockets and adjustable ankle cuffs. Best of all, they can easily be dressed up or down to suit your style—they’re wearable either at the gym or can serve as a chic staple for fall and winter outfits.

The reviews are in, and customers are already obsessed. One reviewer says, “These pants are THE most stunning color and fit. These pants can [definitely] be dressed up and down so it’s worth the [money because you] can wear them anytime/any way!!”

For a similar look, check out Gold Hinge’s Shiny Olive Green Cargo Utility Pants ($65) and the brand’s Pink Cargo Utility Pants ($65).

For Your Sister

Light Orange Lined Playsuit, $68

Light Orange Lined Playsuit

Gold Hinge Light Orange Lined Playsuit

This velvety-soft lined playsuit features biker-length shorts, criss-cross straps for extra support and boning on the bodice that will make you appear snatched. A trendy look that’s perfect for working out in or wearing as a casual basic, the playsuit has removable padding and is made of a polyester-Spandex blend.

For Yourself

Baja Beige Pleated Tennis Skirt, $42

Baja Beige Pleated Tennis Skirt

Gold Hinge Baja Beige Pleated Tennis Skirt

If you’re going to treat yourself to something, let it be Gold Hinge’s best-selling, exclusively-designed pleated tennis skirt. It’s incredibly functional, as the skirt features built-in Spandex shorts with side pockets. You don’t need to be an athlete to rock it, either. It’s perfect for everyday wear and is made of quick-dry, sweat-wicking material, so you can wear it while golfing or running, too.

For a similar look, check out Gold Hinge’s Plum Pleated Tennis Skirt ($42).

For Your Bestie

Black Pleated Tennis Dress, $64 

Black Pleated Tennis Dress

Gold Hinge Black Pleated Tennis Dress

Gold Hinge’s tennis dress features a universally flattering V-neckline, corset-style bodice and criss-crossed straps for additional support. It also has pockets! This will become a go-to closet essential for both its comfort and style.

For Any Woman on Your List

Black Day to Night Quarter-Zip Top, $48

Black Day to Night Quarter Zip Top

Gold Hinge Black Day to Night Quarter-Zip Top

In basic black, Gold Hinge’s quarter-zip top is a closet staple, and the sleeveless style makes it versatile, taking you from day to night (hence the name) with ease. Plus, with removable built-in padding, it’s incredibly supportive, and, made from a polyester-Spandex blend, it’s super stretchy and comfortable.

For a similar look, check out Gold Hinge’s Plum Day to Night Quarter-Zip Top ($48).

