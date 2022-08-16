Shop the Look: Brooks Nader in Montenegro

Brooks Nader not only proved that she could survive in the wilderness of Montenegro, she also showed she could look flawless doing so. Her 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue shoot showcased her natural beauty in a color palette picked to match the landscape. It’s time for another edition of Shop the Look.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. Ring by SOKO.

The pin buckles, olive green shade and dynamic design make this suit simultaneously tough and sweet.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings and bracelets by IPPOLITA. Ring by SOKO.

The earthy tone of this look will keep you grounded while everyone else is swept off their feet.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Necklace by Michelle Ross.

The Davis Zipped Swimsuit by MYRA SWIM is more than just a swimsuit - it’s a bodysuit. The zipper down the middle is both refined and sizzling.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Earrings by IPPOLITA. Bracelet by MONIES provided by New York Vintage.

The price is right and the look is fire.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by JustFab.

These hoops speak for themselves.