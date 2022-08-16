Shop the Look: Brooks Nader in Montenegro

Brooks Nader not only proved that she could survive in the wilderness of Montenegro, she also showed she could look flawless doing so. Her 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue shoot showcased her natural beauty in a color palette picked to match the landscape. It’s time for another edition of Shop the Look.
MEDINA – Marine Hunter Top (€180) + Marine Hunter Bottom (€180)
The pin buckles, olive green shade and dynamic design make this suit simultaneously tough and sweet.
Ola Vida – Tortola Top ($120) + Anguilla Bottom ($110)
Scroll to Continue
More from SwimLife
The earthy tone of this look will keep you grounded while everyone else is swept off their feet.
MYRA SWIM – Davis Zipped Swimsuit ($186)
The Davis Zipped Swimsuit by MYRA SWIM is more than just a swimsuit - it’s a bodysuit. The zipper down the middle is both refined and sizzling.
Toxic Sadie Swimwear – Kate Top ($36) + Kate Bottom ($42)
The price is right and the look is fire.
JUSTFAB – Patterned Cutout Hoops ($18.95)
These hoops speak for themselves.