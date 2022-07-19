Shop the Look: Duckie Thot in Montenegro

Duckie Thot has been promoting diversity in modeling ever since she burst onto the scene in the Yeezy spring/summer 2017 ready-to-wear runway show. The SI Swimsuit rookie stunned in glamorous suits in neutral and earthy tones in her 2022 issue shoot in Montenegro. Scroll down to see some of our favorites and where to get them yourself in another edition of Shop the Look.

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Bracelet by MONIES provided by New York Vintage.

This swimsuit does not hold back. It’s confident, daring and show-stopping just like Thot.

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Porte de Bras.

When is the last time you’ve seen a stunning long-sleeve swimsuit top and skirted bottom? I’ll wait…

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Earrings by SOKO.

Sleek, chic and cool, this swimwear is a boost of endorphins waiting to happen.

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Seven Swim. Hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery.

A burst of sunshine in the form of swimwear and the most fashionable take on a classic look is present in this piece.

Not only is this necklace on sale but it’s also the perfect complement to this timeless swimsuit by Vitamin A.