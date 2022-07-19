Skip to main content
Duckie Thot’s SI Swimsuit Rookie Shoot 2022
Duckie Thot’s SI Swimsuit Rookie Shoot 2022

Shop the Look: Duckie Thot in Montenegro

Earthy tones and unique shapes that will turn heads and boost your confidence.

Duckie Thot has been promoting diversity in modeling ever since she burst onto the scene in the Yeezy spring/summer 2017 ready-to-wear runway show. The SI Swimsuit rookie stunned in glamorous suits in neutral and earthy tones in her 2022 issue shoot in Montenegro. Scroll down to see some of our favorites and where to get them yourself in another edition of Shop the Look.

Haus of Pinklemonaid - Oliver - Criss Cross Black Sexy One Piece ($140)

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Bracelet by MONIES provided by New York Vintage.

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Bracelet by MONIES provided by New York Vintage.

This swimsuit does not hold back. It’s confident, daring and show-stopping just like Thot.

Port de Bras - Antigua Ruffle Long-Sleeve Bikini Top ($175) + Antigua Skirted Bikini Bottoms ($135)

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Porte de Bras.

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Porte de Bras.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

When is the last time you’ve seen a stunning long-sleeve swimsuit top and skirted bottom? I’ll wait…

Haus of Pinklemonaid - Ryan - Criss Cross One Piece Swimsuit ($160)

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Earrings by SOKO.

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Earrings by SOKO.

Sleek, chic and cool, this swimwear is a boost of endorphins waiting to happen.

Seven Swim - Musar Top - Manuka ($60) + Ehden Bottom - Manuka ($60)

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Seven Swim. Hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery.

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Seven Swim. Hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery.

A burst of sunshine in the form of swimwear and the most fashionable take on a classic look is present in this piece.

Free People - Adore You Necklace ($19.95) + Vitamin A - Gia Triangle Top ($105) + Elle Adjustable Tie Side Bottom ($110)

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Seven Swim. Hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery.

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Seven Swim. Hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery.

Not only is this necklace on sale but it’s also the perfect complement to this timeless swimsuit by Vitamin A.

Untitled design (40)
Fashion

Shop the Look: Duckie Thot in Montenegro

By Evan Nachimson
marquita
Beauty

The Professional Makeup Tricks Marquita Pring Uses Daily

By Evan Nachimson
electric picks
Fashion

Our 7 Favorite Necklaces From Electric Picks

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy