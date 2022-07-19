Shop the Look: Duckie Thot in Montenegro
Duckie Thot has been promoting diversity in modeling ever since she burst onto the scene in the Yeezy spring/summer 2017 ready-to-wear runway show. The SI Swimsuit rookie stunned in glamorous suits in neutral and earthy tones in her 2022 issue shoot in Montenegro. Scroll down to see some of our favorites and where to get them yourself in another edition of Shop the Look.
Haus of Pinklemonaid - Oliver - Criss Cross Black Sexy One Piece ($140)
This swimsuit does not hold back. It’s confident, daring and show-stopping just like Thot.
Port de Bras - Antigua Ruffle Long-Sleeve Bikini Top ($175) + Antigua Skirted Bikini Bottoms ($135)
When is the last time you’ve seen a stunning long-sleeve swimsuit top and skirted bottom? I’ll wait…
Haus of Pinklemonaid - Ryan - Criss Cross One Piece Swimsuit ($160)
Sleek, chic and cool, this swimwear is a boost of endorphins waiting to happen.
Seven Swim - Musar Top - Manuka ($60) + Ehden Bottom - Manuka ($60)
A burst of sunshine in the form of swimwear and the most fashionable take on a classic look is present in this piece.
Free People - Adore You Necklace ($19.95) + Vitamin A - Gia Triangle Top ($105) + Elle Adjustable Tie Side Bottom ($110)
Not only is this necklace on sale but it’s also the perfect complement to this timeless swimsuit by Vitamin A.