Shop the Look: Maye Musk in Belize

Maye Musk exudes elegance with an enviable ease. Earlier this year, the 74-year-old model blessed us with floral looks and timeless beauty during her 2022 SI Swimsuit cover shoot in Belize. Lately, she’s been off jet-setting this summer in the chicest clothes imaginable. It’s time to defy age and expectations with another edition of Shop the Look.
OYE SWIMWEAR – RHEA W/GOLD BUTTONS ($350)
There’s no pretension with this simple yet refined swimsuit.
ERES – Aquarelle ($390)
Give yourself a reason to dance with this modern sleek look.
Maygel Coronel – CANDE ($345)
Two-toned with ruffled sleeves and the styling speaks volumes.
Maygel Colonel + Caroline Constas – BRUMA ($345) + SMOCKED WIDE LEG PANT ($495)
The top piece has a modern-art feel while the wide leg pants can be worn over a swimsuit or on a classy night out.
Cleopatra’s Bling – Asterids Earrings (€129.00)
These 18K gold floral earrings sparkle and lift any outfit.