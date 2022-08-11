Skip to main content
Maye Musk's 2022 SI Swimsuit Cover Shoot
Maye Musk's 2022 SI Swimsuit Cover Shoot

Shop the Look: Maye Musk in Belize

Timeless elegance for forever relevance.

Maye Musk exudes elegance with an enviable ease. Earlier this year, the 74-year-old model blessed us with floral looks and timeless beauty during her 2022 SI Swimsuit cover shoot in Belize. Lately, she’s been off jet-setting this summer in the chicest clothes imaginable. It’s time to defy age and expectations with another edition of Shop the Look.

OYE SWIMWEAR – ​​RHEA W/GOLD BUTTONS ($350)

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by OYE. Earrings by Cleopatra's Bling. Ring by VIDEMUS OMNIA.

There’s no pretension with this simple yet refined swimsuit.

ERESAquarelle ($390)

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by ERES. Skirt by BAHIA MARIA. Earrings by Ottoman Hands. Necklace by Cleopatra's Bling. Bracelet by Mary McFadden provided by New York Vintage. 

Give yourself a reason to dance with this modern sleek look.

Maygel CoronelCANDE ($345)

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Bracelet by Viktoria Hayman.

Two-toned with ruffled sleeves and the styling speaks volumes.

Maygel Colonel + Caroline ConstasBRUMA ($345) + SMOCKED WIDE LEG PANT ($495)

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Pants by Caroline Constas. Earrings by Cleopatra's Bling.

The top piece has a modern-art feel while the wide leg pants can be worn over a swimsuit or on a classy night out.

Cleopatra’s BlingAsterids Earrings (€129.00)

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by BAHIA MARIA. Earrings by Cleopatra's Bling. 

These 18K gold floral earrings sparkle and lift any outfit. 

