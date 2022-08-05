Shop the Look: Olivia Ponton in Montenegro

Olivia Ponton lives 100% in her truth and is always up for a challenge. The 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie—who also serves as SI Swim’s social media editor-at-large—was all in to go paragliding in Montenegro, despite her fear of heights. Now you can revisit some of her shots from her visit to the Balkans in another edition of Shop the Look.
Navy Ray – Zanzibar ($198)
So sleek, so chic and so unique.
MEDINA – Oasis Top ($160) + Oasis Bottom ($160)
Earthy tones with a futuristic feel. It ain’t fake, it’s here and it’s real.
MELISSA SIMONE – KYRA BANDEAU TOP - BROWN ($50) + KYRA THONG + SKIRT BOTTOMS - BROWN ($50)
I smell a sale and I like it. You will, too.
ANDI BAGUS – Salma Bikini ($89)
Seashell embellishments give this swimsuit an all-the-more beachy vibe.
GLADYS TAMEZ – LEO STRAW HAT ($395)
Finally, a hat as charming as you are!