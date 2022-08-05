Skip to main content
Highlights of Olivia Ponton's 2022 Photo Shoot in Montenegro
Highlights of Olivia Ponton's 2022 Photo Shoot in Montenegro

Shop the Look: Olivia Ponton in Montenegro

Charismatic suits for your best summer self.

Olivia Ponton lives 100% in her truth and is always up for a challenge. The 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie—who also serves as SI Swim’s social media editor-at-large—was all in to go paragliding in Montenegro, despite her fear of heights. Now you can revisit some of her shots from her visit to the Balkans in another edition of Shop the Look.

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. Earrings by SOKO. Sunglasses by Poppy Lissiman.

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. Earrings by SOKO. Sunglasses by Poppy Lissiman.

So sleek, so chic and so unique.

MEDINA – Oasis Top ($160) + Oasis Bottom ($160)

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear.

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

Earthy tones with a futuristic feel. It ain’t fake, it’s here and it’s real.

MELISSA SIMONE – KYRA BANDEAU TOP - BROWN ($50) + KYRA THONG + SKIRT BOTTOMS - BROWN ($50)

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Melissa Simone. Earrings by SOKO.

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Melissa Simone. Earrings by SOKO.

I smell a sale and I like it. You will, too.

ANDI BAGUS – Salma Bikini ($89)

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Seashell embellishments give this swimsuit an all-the-more beachy vibe.

GLADYS TAMEZ – LEO STRAW HAT ($395)

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery. Bracelets by SOKO and New York Vintage.

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery. Bracelets by SOKO and New York Vintage.

Finally, a hat as charming as you are!

Untitled design
Fashion

Shop the Look: Olivia Ponton in Montenegro

By Evan Nachimson
hunter mcgrady
Fashion

Everything You Need to Know About Hunter McGrady’s All Worthy Intimates Drop

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
Untitled design
Industry Conversations

Sunflow Founder Leslie Hsu Realizes the Importance of Work-Life Balance

By Alisandra Puliti
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy