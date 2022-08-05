Shop the Look: Olivia Ponton in Montenegro

Olivia Ponton lives 100% in her truth and is always up for a challenge. The 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie—who also serves as SI Swim’s social media editor-at-large—was all in to go paragliding in Montenegro, despite her fear of heights. Now you can revisit some of her shots from her visit to the Balkans in another edition of Shop the Look.

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. Earrings by SOKO. Sunglasses by Poppy Lissiman.

So sleek, so chic and so unique.

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear.

Earthy tones with a futuristic feel. It ain’t fake, it’s here and it’s real.

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Melissa Simone. Earrings by SOKO.

I smell a sale and I like it. You will, too.

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Seashell embellishments give this swimsuit an all-the-more beachy vibe.

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery. Bracelets by SOKO and New York Vintage.

Finally, a hat as charming as you are!