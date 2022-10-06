18 Swimsuits You Need to Know About This October

At SI Swimsuit, we work with hundreds of swim and resort wear brands, from household names like ROXY to luxury, emerging brands like Maygel Coronel to independent designers that have dominated social media like Heavy Manners. And many, many more that are under the radar and deserve recognition and a spot in your suitcase.

We are always on the lookout for newcomers, especially those who work to innovate in sustainable ways, give back, and are more than just a brand. To keep you on the cutting edge of what’s hot in the world of swim, our fashion editors will be collecting and sharing their favorite suits on a monthly basis as part of our Editor’s Rack series, live from The Swimfluence Network App.

For so many people, shopping for swimwear is a stressful and unpleasant experience. Often what you see online is not what you get, but when you find a good option, it’s like the holy grail. We want to take the guessing and the endless searching off your plate and show you what’s really worth the spend. This month Editor’s Rack features all swimwear, but we are excited to add in resort wear and all beach-worthy items in the future. So stay tuned and happy shopping!

Baben

The Details: Valley Girl Bikini Top ($92), Valley Girl Bikini Bottom ($92)

The Why: The suit says it all, literally. It’s adorable, uplifting and certainly a conversation starter.

EM&MAY

The Details: Hibiscus (Textured) Vintage Swim ($178)

The Why: This hibiscus printed suit has true character, made from vintage fabrics carefully sourced from the ’90s/early 2000s.The high-cut bottoms also sit perfectly on top of your hips providing the most flattering fit. Each of the brand’s swimsuits are made-to-order by a small Montreal-based team of women.

MIKOH

The Details: Jaco Top ($146), Otaru Bottom ($156)

The Why: Blue gingham is a timeless pattern that feels chic and effortless. The textured fabrication of this suit gives it a little thickness, providing great support.

Eunoia

The Details: The Classic Crochet Bikini Top ($150), The Classic Crochet Bikini Bottom ($150)

The Why: Eunoia translates to “beautiful thinking; a positive sp irit” and that perfectly sums up the brand’s creations. The colorful beaded straps are the star of the show here, complimenting the crochet playfully.

Selia Richwood

Medina

The Details: Volley One Piece (€260)

The Why: You can never go wrong with a Medina swimsuit. Thoughtfully designed, this dreamy one piece features terry-towel trimming and a waist-cinching belt that creates an impeccable silhouette.

Verde Limon

The Details: Corey One Piece ($271)

The Why: Verde Limon has the best ’70s inspired suits on the market if you ask us. The quality is incredible, and they have a retro feel, but in a super current and elegant way.

È Tijen

The Details: È HOOK TOP Printed Plum ($129 AUD), È HOOK BOTTOM plum ($69 AUD)

The Why: It’s all in the details here: the brass hook, the contour stitching of the bust, and the rich plum color make this unique suit undeniably striking.

Nomads

The Details: Bay Top ($75), Bay Bottom ($70)

The Why: Nomads Swimwear pieces come in extended sizes ranging from XS-5X. Double lined (eliminating the fuss of padded inserts) and featuring contrast mesh paneling, this suit has just the right balance of sexiness and wearability.

Boteh

The Details: Calico Panayiota One Piece ($240)

The Why: Boteh makes swimsuits for the Bohemian spirited. The square neckline gives this one piece a classic and clean look, complimented by a nostalgic print that is never going to go out of style.

Gigi C

The Details: Riley Surfsuit ($260)

The Why: Whether you’re doing a water sport or taking a postseason swim, you need this suit. This latest Gigi C collection features a stunning assortment of Kelly green suits.

Tropic of C

The Details: TOC x ALO Cosmo in Black ($160)

The Why: A meeting of the minds to be excited about: Tropic of C and Alo Yoga. This is one of our favorites from the collaboration.

Akoia Swim

Details: Kerbau Bikini chocolate Organic ($132)

The Why: This is the quintessential bikini for soaking up rays. Each Akoia swimsuit is handmade by a small team of women in Bali. This suit in particular is made of 100% organic cotton, helping to support a better environment one crochet bikini at a time

La Gotta

The Details: Lue Laguna ($145)

The Why: La Gotta swimsuits are made out of recycled PET fabrics, dyed with nontoxic ingredients, and produced in small batches, putting our planet at the forefront of priorities. Nature and the sea are also at the heart of each design, making the prints some of the most charming we have seen.

OOKIOH

The Details: Ravello Top ($50), Berlin Bottom ($50)

The Why: Versatility is at the top of our checklist when it comes to a great suit. OOKIOH creates modern swimwear that can be worn for much more than just a quick dip. The buckle straps and contrast stitching elevate this suit, making the top the perfect pairing to a pair of high-waisted pants for a post-pool night out (or for just being the best dressed on the beach–your pick).

MAYGEL CORONEL

The Details: Danae ($390)

The Why: Colombian-based swimwear brand Maygel Coronel makes pieces that honor the female form. Characterized by flower-shaped ruffles and dramatic sleeves, all eyes will be on you in any of the brand’s endearing options.

ONIA

The Details: Alexa Bikini top ($95), Martina Bikini Bottoms ($95)

The Why: Your classic triangle bikini in a bright and invigorating floral – we feel happy just looking at this suit.