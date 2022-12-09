Swimwear Brand Skatie Launches Line Co-Designed by Model Rocky Barnes

Social media influencer and model Rocky Barnes has co-designed a clothing line with Southern California-based lifestyle and swimwear brand, Skatie.

“Just in time for the holidays, this collection of swimwear, activewear and loungewear is designed with family at top of mind, offering something for everyone to wear cozied up at home or on that dreamy tropical vacation,” reads a press release.

Barnes revealed to WWD that she has been wearing Skatie jumpsuits for years, before and after both her pregnancies, and is totally “hooked.” When the company reached out to collaborate, she knew she was on board for more reasons than just being a fan of the brand—Skatie’s dedication to sustainability and the strong team of women behind it are what sold her.

“The entire creative process with Rocky has been unlike any collaboration we have ever done,” said Skatie co-founder Mandi Glynn. “She has such a strong design eye and creative direction, and her taste is elevated yet attainable for the everyday woman.”

The collection, which dropped on Dec. 8, consists of 102 pieces across women’s, men’s and children’s swimwear. The Rocky Barnes collection includes brand new additions to the Skatie site as well as old items revamped in three new shades, Rosarito, Palm and Beachwood.

Shop the entire collection at skatie.com.

Here are some of our favorites.