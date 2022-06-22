Skip to main content
The Nighttime Routine That Keeps Maye Musks Skin Fresh

The 74 year old gives rare insight into her products of choice.

When Maye Musk gives advice, we listen. The 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model created a special behind-the-scenes video of her skincare routine. The age-defying 74-year-old whose modeling career has spanned over 50 years knows a thing or two about self-care. “My nightly beauty routine is quite simple, but it's good products and it makes my skin feel so soft and supple,” said the bestselling author of A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success.

After washing and then drying off her face, she applies the following products:

Dior Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm ($35)

DIOR ADDICT LIP GLOW

Dior Prestige Le Concentré Yeux Eye Concentrate ($250)

Dior The eye concentrate

Dior Prestige Le Nectar de Nuit Night Serum ($460)

DIOR PRESTIGE

Musk’s nightly skincare regimen may not involve as many steps as some but it is clearly just as effective. Musk has recently shared her secrets to successful parenting and how she solved her own health issues by changing her diet. She has a lot to offer and, lucky for us, she keeps on doing so..

You can view the 2022 photo shoot for Maye Musk here.

