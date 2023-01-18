The Skin-Care Products Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Swears by for Glowing Skin at 40

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s newest 2023 rookie, is a fitness influencer, health and wellness coach, podcast host and businesswoman. Earlier in her career, the New York native was an actress and model before becoming a certified wellness coach and founding her website, Melissa Wood Health (MWH). Now 40, this mother of two has seen and undergone a lot of changes with her skin.

As a result, Wood-Tepperberg keeps it simple—she says Aquaphor, sunscreen, clear brow gel, an ice roller and white eyeliner for her lower lash line are her absolute daily beauty must-haves. Her main priority when looking for new products is to find “clean” and “nontoxic” ones.

“What you put in your body is equally as important as the thoughts that you’re thinking and the food that you’re eating,” she explains.



Here are eight products Wood-Tepperberg has to thank for her healthy and glowing skin.

This fragrance-free, vegan and cruelty-free face cleanser is a fan favorite and won an Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2021.

January Labs, Daily Brightening Tonic ($32)

This exfoliating and hydrating treatment is meant to stimulate collagen production and regulate proper pH balance to achieve a smooth and healthy glow.

This soothing and lightweight mist can be used at any time of day for priming makeup or even a quick refresh.

This lip balm is free of essential oils, silicone and fragrance and contains avocado and mongongo nut oils as well as Vitamin C.

This award-winning “self-care essential” was designed by founder Gigi Vogel, who took inspiration from her Colombian heritage. The lightweight and custom-curved wooden tool allows you to perform a quick, easy and effective lymphatic drainage at home.

If Wood-Tepperberg could pick one favorite product, it would be this multipurpose serum. “I swear that my skin has changed from it,” she said. “I love that brand altogether.”

Wood-Tepperberg says these rich, luxurious creams are like a “drink of water for your skin.”

Goop, Ultimate Dry Brush ($25)

This brush is made from pure, natural sisal and effectively and lightly exfoliates the skin. For best results, use it before showering.

