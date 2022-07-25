These Bold Looks Caught This Bloomingdale’s Buyer’s Attention at Miami Swim Week

We tapped Corey Zulkiewicz, buyer of swimwear and sleepwear for Bloomingdales, to get her expert opinion on what she took note of at Miami Swim Week.

I am the buyer for Bloomingdale’s for swimwear and sleepwear and have been with the company for seven years now. I always wanted to work in the fashion industry, and I love my job since it is the perfect blend of art/science and creativity/commerce.

I truly believe that Bloomingdale’s is the best place to find trendy products and fun fashion, at all price points. Our customer is exceptionally loyal and loves that we can outfit them from high to low. They relies on us for styling and inspiration, and as a merchant I work hard to make sure that when they get to our stores they are excited and surprised, and leave with everything they need to feel fabulous, confident and unabashedly themselves. We try to always be one step ahead of the customer, finding the most exciting new trends and labels from a wide range of diverse and minority-owned brands, both large and small. Here’s what stood out to me from Miami Swim Week 2022.

Crystal Embellishment

This is such a fun new trend. I love it because it incorporates the evening glam trend that’s been brewing in sportswear into the swim world. Many of the suits can double up as crop tops or bodysuits to take the customer from the beach to a fun night out.

As seen at - La Reveche, Pretty Little Thing, Moeva

Shine

Piggybacking off the crystals, shine fabrications from lurex to latex are definitely still making their debut. This is a great way to update suits you already know and love.

As seen at - Capittana, Good American, Island Tribe, Luli Fama, PQ

A model walks the runway for Island Tribe Swimwear at PARAISO Miami Beach for Miami Swim Week 2022. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Neons

Taking all the brights we saw last season one step farther, this trend looks great on everyone and will bring the swim section in store to life.

As seen at - Maaji, PQ, LainSnow, Luli Fama

Crochet

This trend is here to stay and is evolving to become equally about cover-ups and true swim. It perfectly gives off vacation vibes! We saw crochet bikinis, one pieces and lots of macrame.

As seen at - Sinesia Karol, Surf Gypsy, Celia B, Capittana

A model walks the runway for Sinesia Karol Fashion Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at The Paraiso Tent on July 15, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cutouts

Here’s another trend that isn’t going anywhere. Each season we see updated versions and this year it was all about the front cutouts and the strappy halters. I love how there are so many different iterations of this trend. There’s something here for everyone!

As seen at - everywhere!

Pink

It is no secret that hot pink is having a total moment. I love how many brands are merchandising or mixing this with a bright orange.

As seen at - Mar de Lua, Andrea Iyamah, Oye