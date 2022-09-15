Top Nail Trends from New York Fashion Week 2022

With no real supporting evidence, I had a theory that natural nails would make a big comeback at NYFW. I was partially right. Many in attendance sported long dramatic nails—those will always be in style—but there was a strong showing of short, unpainted nails as well.

Here are the nail trends to be aware of before your next manicure:

Natural and Short

It’s incredible what a break from gel nails can do. After a month without polish myself, my nails are healthier and stronger than they’ve been in years. They look so good I’m tempted to paint them (cue a toxic cycle.) Be sure to use a hand cream often if you’re making a transition from gel or acrylics to bare nails. Or apply a few drops of castor oil directly to your nails for a natural and inexpensive strengthener. Kate Moss, Nicole Richie and Katie Holems all sported a healthy natural look while attending runway shows this week.

Katie Holmes is seen wearing a brown Ulla Johnson dress outside the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week S/S 2023 on September 11, 2022 in the borough of Brooklyn, New York. (Photo b Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Mid-Length Dark hughes

Celebs like Sydney Sweeney and Dove Cameron balanced out the dark tones with a natural shape and mid-length nail.

Dove Cameron attends the Prabal Gurung fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Metallics

We should give some credit to Hailey Bieber’s chrome trend that everyone in the nail salon seems to be asking for. Straight metallics are also on the table. Take it from Marc Jacobs.

Long and Adorned

Length lovers, don’t worry. It is still very much in style to spend hours with your nail tech painting, piercing and adding pearls to your fingernails. Both on the runway and in the front row, we were given drama.

A model prepares backstage for The Blonds fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 14, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Press-On Nails

Not a style trend, per se, but press-on nails are huge right now. They are not what they used to be (the fakest of fake appearing). They now are relatively easy and quick to apply. Kiss Bare but Better press-ons (which you can find on Amazon) just received the red seal of approval from Allure’s Best of Beauty Awards.