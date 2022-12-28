Here’s How to Achieve the Washed Denim Eyeshadow Look That’s Currently Trending

Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner have all tried it out.

Woman with blue eyeshadow and jewelry. Stephanie Zieber/Getty Images

Warm bronze and cool neutral eyeshadow palettes can take a seat because the blue eyeshadow trend is back... again. This time, the Y2K-inspired resurfacing of the trend, which happens every decade or so, comes with a modern twist.

What is washed denim eyeshadow?

The look spans everything from dusting blue eyeshadow all over your lid to a bold blue graphic liner moment. It's funky, easy and versatile. It can compliment a unique look or stand alone as a pop of color for anyone who opts for a monochromatic outfit palette.

"Blue eyeshadow trends every 20 to 30 years," explained makeup artist Hannah Rosie Bennet. "It was popular in the ’60s when it was this powdery wash of pale blue... Baby blue eyeshadow made a comeback in the late ’90s and early 2000s, [and] this time it was super frosted, super metallic and really pale. And this time around, it’s coming back in the form of washed denim."

Who has worn it?

Hailey Bieber executed her take on the trend at Coachella, and when Ms. Bieber tries something new, we all try it too. She lined her lower lash line with metallic blue eyeliner and buffed it out with a lighter blue shadow. The look inevitably trended on social media immediately after and lasted all summer.

Taylor Swift debuted a sparkly, more “midnight” version of the trend on her latest and highly-anticipated album cover.

Barbie Ferreira sported a shimmery mermaid-inspired version of the look in early 2022 with an aquamarine shadow blended into a smokey eye look.

Dua Lipa reaches for blue eyeshadow often, even when the trend isn't in the middle of a resurgence. Most recently, she toned down the saturation and upped the sparkle for her look at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

Kendall Jenner sported it back in August, in the most subtle and nonchalant way—with just a wash of medium blue shadow all over her lids and a bit of mascara.

Shop the products

Glossier, Skywash in "Pool" ($18)

This sheer matte eyeshadow comes in a powder format with a doe-foot applicator. It’s beginner friendly and easy to build up for a bolder look.

If you’re looking to make a statement, this eyeshadow is for you. It’s the perfect amount of shimmer and is super long-lasting.

MAC Cosmetics, Single Eyeshadow in "Tilt" ($21)

This product is the ideal “denim” blue shade. It’s not too sparkly, and has just the right amount of pigment when lightly applied with a fluffy brush.

Stila, Double Dip in "Blue Jean" ($22)

Whether you want a cool blue liner moment or an all-over-the lid look, this product is sheer enough to layer but unique enough to stand alone. It comes in a liquid format, making it super easy to apply with precision.