What You Should Know About the Internal Shower Drink on TikTok

One of the latest wellness trends to take the internet by storm is the Internal Shower Drink that has gone viral with about 110 million TikTok views. Daryl Gioffre, a certified chiropractor turned nutrition adviser to the likes of Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest (among others), is the reported inventor of this chia seed beverage.

Getty Images

It’s said to clean out your insides and help you debloat. “If you drink this on an empty stomach, it literally is like an internal shower—it gets into all the nooks and crannies of your gut like an internal washing,” he told the Skinny Confidential podcast. “But one thing to remember is that you aren’t going to be running to the bathroom; it’s more of a natural elimination.”

The internet is full of advice and remedies to help get rid of bloating quickly, and this chia drink mixture sounds like one to seriously consider. To learn more about this beverage that may soon cause another toilet paper shortage, we asked registered dietitian nutritionist Jacqueline Gomes for her take. “TikTok is home to lots of crazy trends, but this may not be one of them,” she says. Scroll down for her insight into this three-ingredient beverage.

What are the benefits of the Internal Shower Drink?

“Chia seeds are a wholesome food that provide protein, fiber, calcium, antioxidants and omega 3’s,” Gomes explains. “The addition of water allows them to swell into a gelatin-like consistency, making them easier to consume. Since chia seeds contain an excellent source of fiber (about 11g in one ounce), adding them to your diet can help support regularity and prevent constipation. A healthy GI comes from several factors: meeting fiber goals, total diet quality, adequate water intake, physical activity and stress management. The ‘internal shower’ cocktail is an appropriate way to add fiber to the diet. However, I would strongly recommend looking at the diet as a whole; ask yourself–are you consuming enough fruits, vegetables and whole grains?”

How often should someone drink the Internal Shower Drink?

“For most healthy individuals, there are no downsides from consuming chia seeds daily. However, I would recommend increasing fiber slowly and while drinking plenty of water. Meeting basic hydration needs should be adequate. The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine determined that adequate fluid intake is about 15.5 cups for men and 11.5 cups for women each day, though your needs may vary based on other health factors. Also, too much fiber too fast for someone who is not used to the given amount can experience digestive distress such as diarrhea, gas and bloating. Start off small, for example, one to two teaspoons and work your way up to give your digestive system a chance to adjust.

“It’s a matter of what your body is used to. Most Americans do not meet their needs for fiber, and going over a bit is fine for most healthy adults. Eating ‘too much’ fiber is tough to do as fiber helps you feel full. Pay attention to how you feel after a week of increasing your fiber intake. If you’re experiencing excessive discomfort, scale back a bit and give your body a chance to catch up.”

Is it safe to drink the Internal Shower Drink?

“Anyone with difficulty swallowing (dysphagia) or diverticulitis [should avoid drinking this]. In addition, anyone with inflammatory bowel disease like ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease may want to proceed with caution, especially during a flare-up due to the amount of fiber.”

So, will you try it? Add 2 tablespoons of chia seeds into a full glass of water. It should be at least 8 ounces and up to 16. Depending on your taste, squeeze the juice of up to one whole fresh lemon into the glass. You can also add 1/8 teaspoon of sea salt if you desire, but it is not necessary. Stir and let the chia seeds absorb in the water for about 15 minutes. Stir once again and drink.

“Chia seeds are very versatile, so if someone doesn’t enjoy the drink, adding them to oatmeal or yogurt is a great option as well,” Gomes suggests. “The best way is how you enjoy it most. Pudding, drinks or adding it to other foods like yogurt, oats and smoothies works great.”