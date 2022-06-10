Why Kamie Crawford Fights For Social and Political Change

Kamie Crawford is known for speaking her mind. The 29-year-old has built a following since she was named Miss Teen USA in 2010. And she always aims to use that platform to discuss and promote critical issues. Now, her appearance in the 2022 SI Swimsuit issue is the next step to reaching even more people.

“It feels like there’s a natural progression of things,” says Crawford. “SI is known for promoting diversity, body, diversity and racial diversity. And that’s something that is the core of everything that I do. So if it’s not inclusive, I don’t want it. I’m happy to be part of something that just feels like a part of that story."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Kamie Crawford attends the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 19, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Some of the topics that are important to Crawford include racial equity and body diversity, as well as advocacy for marginalized groups and communities. Crawford was especially involved in the 2020 elections. First, she supported Stacey Abrams’s Civics for the Culture initiative, encouraging BIPOC voters to hit the polls. Now, Crawford is a Voter Engagement Ambassador for the Congressional Black Caucus PAC.

Crawford also used her status to work with the Pandemic Action Network, California Department of Health and NAACP to educate Black and Brown communities about COVID-10 vaccine effectiveness. And she is an ambassador for Best Buddies, which helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) create meaningful one-on-one friendships, find employment, and additional societal support.

“I’ve always been very opinionated, but it took a while for me to realize that my opinion mattered and that it holds value,” says Crawford. “As a Black woman with a platform, I feel like I have a responsibility to use my voice and be active in my pursuit of social and political change. I want my future children to be able to live in a safe world that honors and values their existence— that is definitely worth fighting for.”

