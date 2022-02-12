Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek Wrap Up the TSN L.A. Event

Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader at the TSN Experience.

The room was buzzing with positive energy, excitement, and potential. “We’re under the Swimfluence: me and Camille and everyone here,” Brooks tells us.

Both Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek are prior Swim Search winners. Camille Kostek entered the very first Swim Search the brand ever hosted, back in 2018, and she won along with Haley Kalil. Brooks Nader entered and won Swim Search in 2019. Every year the camaraderie among the Swim Search women grows stronger, which is part of what inspired us to create the Swimfluence Network app, which is our app where women can support, inspire one another, and grow together.

This weekend, we hosted our very first Swimfluence Network Experience where hundreds of women were able to come together in person, meet each other, and the SI Swimsuit team. Both Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader were at the event to meet the women and share the wisdom that they’ve gained over the years.

At the end of the day, Brooks reflected, “I did a panel. I did a round table….We got to see the girls, we got to hug them, we got to get to know them…We got to just feel the energy around us of SI Swimsuit and the Swimfluence Network…My panel was amazing. I was with Margot [Zamet], Joanna [Guinta] and Hailey Clauson. We talked about how to protect yourself in the modeling industry…We talked about where our inspiration comes from, the shoots, the highs, the lows, everything. We touched on it all.”

Camille Kostek also spoke on a Swim Talks panel as well as a round table. Camille shared, “I think my favorite part about [my panel] was the lineup. It was MJ. It was Yu Tsai. I was one of the first ever winners of Swim Search, and we had our newest rookies Katie Austin and Christen Harper…We talked about [how] you don’t have to have a plan. Trust the journey. Enjoy the struggles, [and] understand that you are in the right place at the right time.”

Yu Tsai, Katie Austin, Christen Harper and MJ Day on their Swim Talks panel.

The advice from both women, and all of the SI Swimsuit models and mentors that attended the event, was soaked up by all of the attendees, and couldn’t have come at a better time as the deadline to submit for Swim Search 2022, is this coming Monday, February 14th at 5PM EST. For more information on that, see this link.

Everyone in the SI Swimsuit community is still riding the high from the very first Swimfluence Network Experience. We all can’t wait for the next one. “I want to do it again tomorrow,” says Brooks. Camille follows up quickly with, “I don’t know how we’re gonna leave today, because everyone was just loving each other.”

For more photos from the event, view the photo gallery.