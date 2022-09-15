Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader Raise Money at September 11 Remembrance Event

Cantor Fitzgerald distributes 100% of their global revenues on Charity Day to charities around the world.

SI Swimsuit models Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek (with some special help from Kostek’s boyfriend, NFL great Rob Gronkowski) spent September 12 helping to raise money for dozens of charities around the world as part of Charity Day. The global financial firm Cantor Fitzgerald donates 100% of their global revenues on Charity Day to the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund and other charitable organizations. Charity Day began as a way to commemorate the 658 Cantor Fitzgerald employees and 61 Eurobrokers workers who lost their lives in One World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Since its inception, Charity Day has raised approximately $192 million globally.

This year Nader, Kostek and Gronkowski personally made trades with Cantor Fitzgerald’s international clients, helping drive revenue to astronomical levels for charity.

Nader helped raise money for City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organization. “Every year, @cfrelieffund commemorates their 658 employees who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, by distributing 100% of their global revenues on Charity Day to the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund and dozens of charities around the world including one very close to my heart, @cityharvestnyc supporting their mission rescuing millions of pounds of food for New Yorkers in need. What an honor to participate on behalf of @cityharvestnyc 🤍🤍”

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the annual charity day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund on September 12, 2022 in New York City. Paul Morigi/Getty Images/Cantor Fitzgerald

In an Instagram story, Kostek shared that she felt she was in a real-life version of The Wolf of Wall Street.

Kostek later noted that while she thought she’d be competing against Gronkowski to see who could raise the most money, they quickly joined forces after Kostek was killing it on the floor.