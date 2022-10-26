Camille Kostek Gushes Over Ciara’s Infectious Aura

There’s something special about Ciara. The 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model lifts up everyone with whom she comes in contact, including fellow model Camille Kostek. At the 2022 issue launch event in New York City, Kostek unveiled her admiration for the singer-philanthropist on the red carpet. And we’ve got to say, her words are completely warranted.

“Everything that you say, you breathe. As a performer, as a mother, as an entrepreneur—everything that you are— it’s really refreshing to be next to you,” gushed Kostek. Kostek then turned to the camera and addressed the audience watching the livestream of the event, saying, “I can confirm she’s so kind and so beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside.”

Ciara dreamed she’d be on the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue when she was younger. Given her drive and determination, it’s no surprise the dream came true. She embodies the motto of the charitable organization she and husband Russell Wilson run, the Why Not You Foundation. When we hear Kostek (who has a list of impressive credentials herself) giving the LITA by Ciara designer high praise, we know she means it.