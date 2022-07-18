Skip to main content

Camille Kostek Reveals If She Thinks Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski Will Stay Retired

The SI Swimsuit model shared her thoughts with us at Miami Swim Week.

Camille Kostek has been by her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski’s side for the past several years of his football career. With that said, the Pro Bowl tight end announced his retirement from the NFL on June 21.

Kostek, however, doesn't seem convinced that we’ve seen the last of Gronkowski on an NFL field. She revealed her prediction for Gronkowski's football future while speaking exclusively with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit prior to the runway show at W South Beach in Miami on Saturday night.

The veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed that she thinks Gronkowski will probably make a comeback at some point in the future.

Check Out Kostek Speaking On The Topic Below:

“I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he’ll come back again,” Kostek said during Miami Swim Week. “I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.’”

Gronkowski’s announcement in late June marked the second time in his career that he retired from the NFL. At that time, Kostek told him: “I’m always proud of you. Some of the best years of my life have been cheering on and off the field for you!”

The former Buccaneers and Patriots tight end, meanwhile, has said that he will stay retired - even if Tom Brady calls to ask him to play.

“I’m done with football. Love the game. Love the game. And definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me,“ Gronkowski said in Boston last Tuesday while speaking with ESPN. “But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world and the business ventures. Just seeing what’s out there and where I can, you know, find my place.” 

Kostek doesn't seem to believe that, though.

As of now, Gronkowski and Kostek are enjoying their lives away from the football field. 

