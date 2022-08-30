Ciara Ready to Launch New Skincare Line

Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara is set to release her first skincare line — OAM Skin — on September 15. The 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model announced the big news on her IG in a post to her 32.7 million followers earlier this week.

Ciara attends Ciara and friends celebrate Ten To One Rum And Pronghorn on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

OAM stands for “On a Mission” as the line’s desire is to provide simple and effective clinical skincare for all. The “radiance” system offers five products for all skin types, each with Vitamin C as the featured ingredient: Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Pads, 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer and Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer.

“Powerful, clinical-level products get you glowing without missing a beat. Our products are formulated with our proprietary Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex™ that makes it so uniquely effective, yet so gentle,” noted a post on the OAM Skin IG account. “This system was made for all skin tones and skin types. Clinical-level self care made simple, just for you.” All OAM Skin products have been dermatologist tested and clinically proven for all skin tones.

“I made this for women of all skin tones and skin types on a mission to be their best, to level up, to have the confidence to go after the things they deserve, to be the women they were destined to be,” explained Ciara.

SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Da, shared Ciara’s post on her IG story and added, “Let me tell you what I have never seen skin as perfect as @ciara #facts.”

On A Mission’s products will be available individually ranging from $28 to $62, as well as in bundles priced from $75 to $160 on oamskin.com.