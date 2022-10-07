Don’t Miss Brooks Nader Live Tonight on the TSN App

Skip to main content

The SI Swimsuit model will be joined by her sisters for a happy hour virtual hang.
(left to right) Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, Grace Ann Nader, and Brooks Nader in NYC.

Join four-time SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader live in The Swimfluence Network app tonight, Friday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. EST. The Baton Rouge native will be joined by her three sisters, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Grace Ann Nader. The four women will be hosting the live show from their hometown in Louisiana, even though they all do currently make New York City their home.

The sisters will discuss everything from Nader’s involvement in Swim Search to working with family to breaking into the modeling industry and more. You don’t want to miss it! Grab a beverage and join us for an entertaining end-of-the-week happy hour.

If you didn’t already know, SI Swimsuit has launched an app! The Swimfluence Network. We’ve created an inclusive community for women who are looking to connect, learn, grow and champion change for the next generation. Available now for iOS & Android by searching The Swimfluence Network in the App Store or visit us online.

