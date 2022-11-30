Skip to main content

Duckie Thot Is Familiar With the ‘Awkward’ Reality of Failure

The SI Swimsuit model shares her best advice about not giving up.
Duckie Thot.

Duckie Thot.

Duckie Thot may have made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2022 issue but the 27-year-old was hardly your average rookie. Best known the face of Fenty, the industry vet shared her best advice about perseverance and failure during a launch week panel hosted by Pay With Change partner Nine West last summer.

“You’re going to have to keep failing as you’re seeing, like, it’s O.K.,” she explained. “It’s uncomfortable. It’s awkward, you know. It’s not gonna feel nice, but you’ll do it.”

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

“I think that you should trust your gut,” she continued. “If that’s the path that you’ve chosen and fully believe in it, it will come to you.”

Thot is a strong advocate for change in the fashion industry with increased diversity, inclusion and representation.

“Being a minority in any line of work should encourage people to create space for others that reflect their ethnic backgrounds,” Thot said earlier this year. “I’m South Sudanese born and raised in Australia; this moment is rare for people like me. I’m grateful to represent both my home countries and represent Africa on a global scale. With my rookie status, I’m hoping to inspire young girls who look like me to see and know there is space for them, too.”

View the 2022 Montenegro shoot here.

Thot has grown her Instagram presence to 1.3 million followers.

“I would love for people to feel empowered when they come to my page,” Thot said. “I think there is a lot more I would love to share with my fan base. There is a lot people don’t know about me…I have a huge personality!”

GettyImages-1240920304
SwimNews

Duckie Thot Is Familiar With the ‘Awkward’ Reality of Failure

By Ananya Panchal
camille kostek
SwimNews

A Look Back To Camille Kostek’s Very First SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot

By Mara Milam
PhotoAug18_30513PM_1800x1800
Fashion

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Share Their Favorite Bikini Brands and Styles

By Ananya Panchal
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy