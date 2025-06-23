Genie Bouchard Served Summer Goddess Energy in These SI Swimsuit Throwbacks
Remember Genie Bouchard’s 2018 photo shoot in Aruba for SI Swimsuit? For the first official weekend of summer, it’s about time we do a revisit. Wowing with edgy swimsuits in black and white and accessorizing with metallics, her pieces came together to create looks that scream beach glamour.
This shoot, captured by James Macari, followed her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 in Turks & Caicos. Prepare to be mesmerized by some of the best flicks from Bouchard’s sophomore appearance:
This chrome geometric breastplate paired with a cheeky black bikini bottom was quite the stylish combo for this tennis and pickleball pro. Unusual and unique, it was a cool look for the beach as it allowed for skin to show while also providing a high-fashion moment.
While the pieces came together to make Bouchard look like a superhero, nothing was more Wonder Woman-esque than the striking pose she did atop a rock. With her hair blowing in the wind and the sun rays hitting her just right, she exuded a distinguished aura.
As if she wasn’t already badass enough, when she climbed on top of this black ATV, there was even more cool-girl energy exuding out of the feature. The pose she delivered held the same sentiment, particularly that foot pop.
A black one-shoulder crop top is a closet must-have for those who want to make a statement even with the simplest of shirts. Whether you wear a top like this with some denim jeans or follow in Bouchard’s steps with a black string bottom, it's a great look that is sure to live through any fashion fads.
Pivoting from bikinis, Bouchard didn’t hesitate to give the world a classic black one-piece moment. From the deep plunge that extended down to her mid-section to the triangle-shaped cut-out that showed off her toned stomach, the brand Dolcessa put their all into making this piece as fabulous as the person wearing it. Topping off the look was a pair of gold dangle hoop earrings, which was the perfect accessory.
In addition to this garment just being an absolute show-stopper, the backdrop of Aruba was also picturesque, from the ocean blue waves brushing up on the shore to the golden sands.
Something about this top just hits different. It’s so chic with the unique way it features geometric shapes and turns them into white netted sleeves that speak to WYZ Jewelry’s creativity. Another pair of black bikini bottoms made an appearance in this snap, showing that it’s forever a staple everyone needs for the summer.
A pair of aviator reflective glasses and a deep-plunge black one-piece complement each other so well, as proven by Bouchard. Delivering a vibe of “young, wild and free,” this photo has us more than ready for beach trips this summer.
Bouchard’s Aruba feature is just the thing to reminisce on to ring in a season full of bikinis and sunnies. Although it’s been a while since her 2018 feature, this shoot still hits.