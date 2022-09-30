Hunter McGrady Isn’t Slowing Down Her Fight for Body Inclusivity

Hunter McGrady has been a leading voice in calling for more brands to push plus-size clothing in their collections. While being interviewed by fellow SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek on the red carpet at the 2022 launch event in New York City, McGrady shared the difficulties she had in finding a great dress for the occasion. (She’s not alone. Models Marquita Pring and Georgina Burke have also detailed their wardrobe struggles.) Luckily, McGrady found a designer who came through just in time for her big night.

“When you’re a plus-size girl, it’s hard finding stuff,” McGrady admitted on the red carpet. “But this amazing brand, Houghton, reached out and said, ‘Let me make you something fabulous.’ And she really killed it. I’m so so grateful for her.”

McGrady has taken matters into her own hands on the size inclusivity front. Like Burke, who created Burke NYC, a plus-size-friendly swimwear line, McGrady has created her own size-inclusive underwear line called All Worthy.

This summer, McGrady dropped her own size-inclusive underwear line called All Worthy Intimates. The collection’s name brings us back to her 2018 SI Swim shoot where the word “worthy” was painted across her chest. She isn’t showing any signs of slowing her fight for body inclusivity and positivity yet. Most recently, she’s championed size-inclusive swimwear brands and has continued to spread awareness of her important message.