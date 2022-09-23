Inside the Electric Picks x Dani Austin Launch Party

A little Texas heat didn’t stop jewelry brand Electric Picks from celebrating its first collaboration with Dallas-based influencer Dani Austin. On September 20th, Electric Picks hosted a private GNO-themed party for Austin’s family, friends and seven lucky followers, offering Instagram-worthy photo ops, food, drinks and, of course, a beautiful display of the new limited-edition jewelry collaboration.

Dani Austin and Electric Picks CEO MJ Carlson

Kaitlin Hays Photography

“We’re so excited to be able to share this night with Dani’s closest friends, family, and followers!” said Electric Picks founder and CEO MJ Carlson. “This collection has been in the works for almost a year and being able to celebrate the launch in person has been such a special experience!”

The event, which took place at Catbird, on the rooftop of the Thompson Dallas hotel, was the perfect balance of chic and fun with beautiful pink florals, personally customized hand-lettered totes by Dallas-based designer Amy DuBois, and, later in the evening, a chance to dance the night away while guests sang karaoke classics of hits by Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and SI Swimsuit cover model Ciara.

Karaoke classics. Kaitlin Hays Photography

The new jewelry collaboration features nine dainty pieces that can be dressed up or dressed down including everyday necklaces, the perfect gold hoop and even a matching best friend set for you and your girlfriend. While their initial drop sold out nearly instantly, stay tuned for more stunning pieces from Electric Picks.