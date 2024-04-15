Iyonna Fairbanks Was Bubbly and Beautiful During Her SI Swim Feature in Belize
In 2018, American model Iyonna Fairbanks participated in an SI Swimsuit photo shoot as a finalist in that year’s Swim Search, the open casting call that gives aspiring models the chance to vie for a spot within the pages of the annual magazine.
It was a new experience for Fairbanks, and she felt all of the accompanying emotions while on set with the crew. “I’m overwhelmed, I’m excited, I’m ready,” she said of posing for her feature.
For the photo shoot, she traveled to Belize, the Central American country bordering the bright blue Caribbean Sea. There, she posed in front of the most vibrant backdrops for a series of stunning photos taken by visual artist Yu Tsai.
The Ohio native went from being a security officer to a Swim Search finalist in a matter of months, and it was a change that she described as “amazing.”
“I never would’ve thought I would be here,” she said of partaking in the open casting call. “I’ve been pushing through my struggles, and I’m here now.” She owed her finalist status in the process, in part, to her unique submission video. Unlike the other models, Fairbanks chose to rap her introduction statement.
And much like her submission video, her debut photos couldn’t have been more unique and true to her personality. All of the final snapshots from the trip were incredible, but there are a few that never fail to catch our eye. Below are some of our favorites from the trip.