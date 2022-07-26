Jasmine Sanders, Brooks Nader and Nicole Williams English Attend CELSIUS Party

Talk about an impressive guest list. SI Swimsuit models Jasmine Sanders, Brooks Nader, Sara Sampaio, Haley Kalil, Nicole Williams English and Chanel Iman all were in attendance at Joia Beach Club in Miami Beach on July 21 to celebrate the launch of CELSIUS’s new Arctic Vibe beverage. At a time when much of the world is experiencing record-breaking heat waves, CELSIUS showed some great timing, coming out with the perfect pairing to help beat the summer heat.

Besides the obvious thirst-quenching properties, SI Swim models have found other advantages to the line of sparkling beverages. Studies have shown that drinking just one CELSIUS before exercise can help reduce body fat, increase endurance and provide greater resistance to fatigue. The new Arctic Vibe editon has a refreshing frozen berry flavor, to boot.

We love seeing our SI Swimsuit models, past and present, together in the same place. In an IG post, Sampaio shared, "So @celsiusofficial threw me an Arctic birthday party! ❄️ just kidding! But what an awesome evening thank you for having me I had the best time ⛄️☀️"

Nader posted on her own IG saying, "@celsiusofficial knows how to throw a party!!! ❄️🧊 #celsiusbrandpartner #celsiuslivefit".

Jasmine Sanders, Brooks Nader and Nicole Williams English John Parra/Getty Images

Chanel Iman and Jasmine Sanders at Joia Beach Club.. John Parra/Getty Images

Haley Kalil at Joia Beach Club. John Parra/Getty Images