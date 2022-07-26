Skip to main content
Kamie Crawford's Tips For How to Build Your Brand
Kamie Crawford's Tips For How to Build Your Brand

Jasmine Sanders, Brooks Nader and Nicole Williams English Attend CELSIUS Party

SI Swimsuit models celebrate Sara Sampaio’s birthday and the release of the new Arctic Vibe beverage.

Talk about an impressive guest list. SI Swimsuit models Jasmine Sanders, Brooks Nader, Sara Sampaio, Haley Kalil, Nicole Williams English and Chanel Iman all were in attendance at Joia Beach Club in Miami Beach on July 21 to celebrate the launch of CELSIUS’s new Arctic Vibe beverage. At a time when much of the world is experiencing record-breaking heat waves, CELSIUS showed some great timing, coming out with the perfect pairing to help beat the summer heat.

Besides the obvious thirst-quenching properties, SI Swim models have found other advantages to the line of sparkling beverages. Studies have shown that drinking just one CELSIUS before exercise can help reduce body fat, increase endurance and provide greater resistance to fatigue. The new Arctic Vibe editon has a refreshing frozen berry flavor, to boot. 

We love seeing our SI Swimsuit models, past and present, together in the same place. In an IG post, Sampaio shared, "So @celsiusofficial threw me an Arctic birthday party! ❄️ just kidding! But what an awesome evening thank you for having me I had the best time ⛄️☀️"

Nader posted on her own IG saying, "@celsiusofficial knows how to throw a party!!! ❄️🧊 #celsiusbrandpartner #celsiuslivefit". 

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

Scroll down to see more pictures from the event.

Jasmine Sanders, Brooks Nader and Nicole Williams English 

Jasmine Sanders, Brooks Nader and Nicole Williams English 

Chanel Iman and Jasmine Sanders at Joia Beach Club..

Chanel Iman and Jasmine Sanders at Joia Beach Club..

Haley Kalil at Joia Beach Club.

Haley Kalil at Joia Beach Club.

Jasmine Sanders and Sara Sampaio at Joia Beach Club.

Jasmine Sanders and Sara Sampaio at Joia Beach Club.

Untitled design (4)
SwimNews

Brenna Huckaby Calls for a More Inclusive ESPYs

By Evan Nachimson
Untitled design (2)
Purpose & Activism

Sue Bird’s Impact Resonates Way Beyond Basketball

By Evan Nachimson
Screen Shot 2022-07-26 at 9.43.03 AM
Fashion

The Navy Ray Swim Line Has a Style For Everyone

By Alisandra Puliti
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy