Kate Bock and Emily DiDonato Mark 14 Years of Friendship

SI Swimsuit models Kate Bock and Emily DiDonato are celebrating 14 years of friendship. Bock commemorated the moment when the two first met in an adorable post on her IG with the caption “Established 2008.”

Let’s take a look back at some of the pair’s highlights over the years in SI Swimsuit.

DiDonato made her first SI Swimsuit Issue appearance in 2013. Posing in the Namibia Desert, the then-22-year-old was just beginning her journey with the franchise. Coincidentally, Bock made her Swimsuit debut that same year, on a shoot in Easter Island, Chile.

In 2018, the duo filmed a video which was posted on DiDonato’s YouTube page. The video, “Model Beauty Secrets With Kate Bock and Emily DiDonato!”, showed two best friends hanging out sharing their favorite products, routines and wellness tips with each other.

When DiDonato gave birth to her baby girl, Teddy, in 2021, Bock sent a special comment on her IG showing her love and support. “That’s my girl !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️” she wrote. We have a feeling there will be some festive get-togethers with Aunt Kate in the years to come.

Bock recently sat down with SI Swimsuit to reflect on her decade with the brand. When discussing what she’s learned over the years, Bock said, “I think just being O.K. with chaos is what I’ve learned and that everything works out. As long as you feel good and you know that you’re always responsible and taking care of yourself so that you can be ready to just jump on the go, everything’s going to be fine. And life is such an adventure—what a lucky job I have that I might be going to Italy tomorrow and I don’t even know it yet.”

Wherever life takes Bock and DiDonato next, we are hoping that it brings them even closer together. Congratulations on 14 years of friendship!