Looking Back at Kim Petras’s Game-Changing SI Swimsuit Debut Photos
There’s no doubt that Kim Petras is and forever will be the moment. Her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2023 in Los Angeles, which landed her the cover of the magazine, is still leaving a mark on fans around the world as a source of inspiration.
Petras, a transgender singer, songwriter and model, uses her identity as a way to not only be true to herself but also encourages others to do the same. Honoring Petras for Pride Month 2025 is an absolute no-brainer, not only because of her identity, but because she remains a selfless, courageous and beautiful individual.
“I think it’s definitely a very scary time to be transgender in America, but there’s also so much more representation than there’s ever been. There [are] so many things on the bright side,” Petras previously told the SI Swimsuit team. “I do feel the pressure sometimes to represent the trans community with everything I do because I feel very blessed that I am at this point where I have all these amazing opportunities that I fought really hard for.”
Petras continued, adding, “I feel so happy when I hear from trans people in general that they’re inspired by me. I think what you do is the most important thing. Not what your gender is and all of that. And I always try to remember that everything I do is definitely not about being transgender. It’s a part of me, but there are so many other parts of me, and I think that’s really important for me to show to people.”
“No matter what your gender or sexuality or any of that stuff is, it’s about what you make of life, and it’s about what’s inside of you,” Petras said in closing. “So I hope that can be inspiring to people.”
And an inspiration she definitely became. Not just for her accomplishments of being unapologetically herself in the face of a society that still has a lot to learn, but also because she made history as the first openly transgender individual to win a Grammy Award. This accolade has already opened up so many doors and will continue to do so for generations to come, and that’s all because of Petras’s pride in who she is.
“Winning a Grammy was so unexpected. An insane life moment. I don’t think anything could have prepared me, and I don’t think I’ll ever really have that feeling again,” the singer-songwriter shared. “It was completely incredible. I’m so grateful to Sam [Smith] for wanting me to give a speech and kind of pushing me to do it because I was so scared. Sam was like, ‘If we win, I want you to do it because it’s a historical moment.”
Petras joins the many extraordinary individuals who pave the way for the LGBTQIA+ community to be who they are and live freely. Her pride and passion are what make her the blueprint.